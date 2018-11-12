You are here

  • Home
  • Death toll from Jordan floods rises to 13 as girl’s body found
﻿

Death toll from Jordan floods rises to 13 as girl’s body found

Members of the Jordanian rescue team search for missing persons following flash floods that have left a total of 13 people dead in the kingdom. (AFP)
Updated 26 sec ago
AFP
0

Death toll from Jordan floods rises to 13 as girl’s body found

  • The torrential rains forced nearly 4,000 tourists to flee the famed desert city of Petra
  • Authorities mobilized emergency services and the armed forces to assist people
Updated 26 sec ago
AFP
0

AMMAN: Jordanian rescuers on Monday found the body of a five-year-old girl killed in flash floods that have left a total of 13 people dead in the kingdom, the civil defense said.
On Friday torrential rains swept the south of the country, forcing nearly 4,000 tourists to flee the famed desert city of Petra and causing damage to roads, homes and vehicles.
Authorities mobilized emergency services and the armed forces to assist people stricken by rising waters and search for those missing.
The five-year-old girl had disappeared in the Madaba region south of the capital Amman when the car she was in was swept away by flooding, the civil defense said.
The discovery of her body on Monday raised the overall death toll since Friday to 13, including a diver for the emergency services, civil defense head Mustafa Al-Bazaiha told state television.
Twenty-nine people have been injured, including four members of the civil defense and four from the security forces, he said.
Search operations that had been under way since Friday were now over, he added.
Bad weather has battered the region in recent days.
In Kuwait a man was killed on Saturday as he tried to rescue his family from their flooded home.
Last month flash floods in the Dead Sea region of Jordan killed 21 people, most of them children on a school trip, prompting the ministers of tourism and education to resign over failings in the government’s response.

Topics: Jordan weather

Related

0
Middle-East
Jordan opens shelter as flash flood death toll climbs to 12
Update 0 photos
Middle-East
Floods kill 12 in Jordan and force tourists to flee Petra

Bahrain sentences four to death for police killing

Updated 16 min 14 sec ago
AFP
0

Bahrain sentences four to death for police killing

  • Authorities have since jailed hundreds of dissidents and stripped many of citizenship, banning all opposition groups under court orders
  • The verdict comes ahead of controversial parliamentary elections that Bahrain’s King Hamad has called for Nov. 24
Updated 16 min 14 sec ago
AFP
0

DUBAI: Bahrain’s top criminal court on Monday sentenced four Shiite Muslims to death for a 2017 bombing that killed a policeman, a judicial official and the public prosecutor said.
A statement by the prosecutor’s office said the four were found guilty on charges of premeditated murder and possession of unlicensed arms “with terrorist aims” over a June 18, 2017 bombing.
A police officer was killed in the blast in Diraz, a flashpoint village outside the capital Manama.
Bahrain, a tiny Sunni-ruled kingdom located between regional rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran, has been hit by waves of unrest since 2011, when security forces crushed protests led by majority Shiites demanding an elected prime minister.
Authorities have since jailed hundreds of dissidents and stripped many of citizenship, banning all opposition groups under court orders.
Diraz in particular has been rocked by protests, police raids, riots and sporadic bombings.
The village is home to Sheikh Isa Qassim, Bahrain’s highest Shiite dignitary, who was stripped of citizenship in 2016 and is under house arrest.
Bahraini authorities accuse Shiite Iran of provoking unrest in the kingdom, which Iran denies.
Rights groups including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have labelled many of the trials as politically motivated and said they fail to meet basic standards of due process.
Monday’s verdict comes ahead of controversial parliamentary elections that Bahrain’s King Hamad has called for November 24.
Dissolved opposition parties, including the Shiite Al-Wefaq and secular Al-Waad, do not have the right to put forward their own candidates in the vote.
Bahrain, a key ally of the United States, is home to the US Fifth Fleet and a permanent British military base.

Topics: Bahrain

Related

0
Corporate News
Bahrain air show attracts regional aviation companies
0
Middle-East
Bahrain opposition chief jailed for life over Qatar spy case

Latest updates

Death toll from Jordan floods rises to 13 as girl’s body found
0
Bahrain sentences four to death for police killing
0
UN chief says destruction of Yemen’s Hodeida port would be ‘catastrophic’
0
Nigeria appoints new commander against Boko Haram
0
Suicide bomber attack in Afghan capital Kabul, at least three killed
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.