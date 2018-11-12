You are here

  • Home
  • Houthi militia ‘continues to use civilians as human shields’
﻿

Houthi militia ‘continues to use civilians as human shields’

Arab Coalition Spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki speaks at a press conference in Riyadh. (Reuters)
Updated 1 min 12 sec ago
Arab News
0

Houthi militia ‘continues to use civilians as human shields’

Updated 1 min 12 sec ago
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: The Houthi militia are using civilians as human shields in key Yemeni cities as they continue to lose territoy in the conflict.

Last week, Amnesty accused the Iran-backed militants of taking over a hospital in Hodeidah and posting snipers on the roof.

But the Houthis are also deliberatley placing civilians in the firing line in other parts of the port, in Sanaa and Dhamar, Arab Coalition spokesperson Col. Turki Al-Maliki said in Riyadh.

In an update of recent operations to support pro-government Yemeni forces, Col. Al-Maliki said the coalition targeted a coastal militia radar on the island of Al-Bawadi in the Red Sea.

The coalition called on organizations to do their duty to stop the Houthi militia from smuggling Yemen’s historical monuments and artefacts out of the country.

Col. Al-Maliki the Houthi militia are smuggling and selling drugs for financial support, adding that they use humanitarian aid boxes to hide drugs inside in order to transport them.

The coalition said the Houthi militia have launched 206 ballistic missiles toward Saudi Arabia so far from within Yemeni territory.

Topics: Yemen Houthi Arab Coalition Saudi Arabia Col. Turki Al-Maliki

King Salman meets British Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt

Updated 49 min 14 sec ago
Arab News
0

King Salman meets British Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt

  • Hunt, who is also expected to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, met the King in Riyadh
  • The minister said he would discuss the war in Yemen where Britain is supporting fresh UN efforts for peace talks
Updated 49 min 14 sec ago
Arab News
0

RIYADH: King Salman held talks with British foreign minister Jeremy Hunt on Monday to discuss the latest developments in the region. 

Hunt, who is also expected to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, met the King in Riyadh, Saudi Press Agency said.

The minister said he would discuss the war in Yemen where Britain is supporting fresh UN efforts for peace talks.

“Britain has a unique position, both as pen-holder at the UN Security Council and as a key influencer in the region, so today I am traveling to the Gulf to demand that all sides commit to this process,” Hunt said. He also said he would discuss the case of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Earlier, Hunt met with Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir.

Hunt’s visit comes after British undersecretary for foreign affairs Simon McDonald held talks with Prince Mohammed and Jubeir in Riyadh.

During his Gulf tour, Hunt will also meet Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Yemeni Vice President Ali Mohsen Al-Ahmar and Yemeni Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Yamani.

* With AFP
 

Topics: Jeremy Hunt King Salman UK

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM Adel Al-Jubeir meets MEPs at EU headquarters in Brussels
0
World
UK foreign minister Hunt urges EU: Get serious in Brexit talks

Latest updates

Israeli air strikes target Gaza Strip ‘terror targets’ after rocket fire
0
Energy shocks ‘biggest risk for Middle East business’
0
51 states pledge support for global cybersecurity rules
0
King Salman meets British Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt
0
Houthi militia ‘continues to use civilians as human shields’
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.