King Salman meets British Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt

RIYADH: King Salman held talks with British foreign minister Jeremy Hunt in Riyadh on Monday to discuss the latest developments in the region.

Hunt also held talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Press Agency said.

Speaking before the meeting, the minister said he would discuss the war in Yemen, where Britain is supporting fresh UN efforts for peace talks.

“Britain has a unique position, both as pen-holder at the UN Security Council and as a key influencer in the region, so today I am traveling to the Gulf to demand that all sides commit to this process,” Hunt said. He also said he would discuss the case of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

I met King Salman and Foreign Minister @AdelAljubeir this morning, and will see the Crown Prince as well as UAE and Yemeni politicians this afternoon. We have been discussing #Khashoggi but also the vital need to seize the moment in Yemen and stop famine and cholera intensifying pic.twitter.com/n4fFQfUUkj — Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) November 12, 2018

Earlier, Hunt met with Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir.

Hunt’s visit comes after British undersecretary for foreign affairs Simon McDonald held talks with Prince Mohammed and Al-Jubeir in Riyadh.

During his Gulf tour, the he British foreign minister then traveled to the United Arab Emirates to meet with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

During the meeting, they also discussed bilateral relations and means to consolidate them in all domains, to best serve the interests of the two countries. They also reviewed a number of issues of common interest. Hunt then met with his UAE counterpart and Minister of and International Cooperation, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed.