You are here

  • Home
  • Kurdish women pedal, dunk, spike as Iraq’s top athletes
﻿

Kurdish women pedal, dunk, spike as Iraq’s top athletes

1 / 4
Members of the Iraqi national cycling women's team take part in a training camp on August 14, 2018, in Erbil, the capital of the autonomous Kurdish region, ahead of the "Arab Cycling Champions in Algeria". (AFP)
2 / 4
The country’s toughest female competitors, its best-equipped facilities and most experienced coaches are not in the capital Baghdad, but in the Kurdish-majority northern region. (AFP)
3 / 4
The country’s toughest female competitors, its best-equipped facilities and most experienced coaches are not in the capital Baghdad, but in the Kurdish-majority northern region. (AFP)
4 / 4
The country’s toughest female competitors, its best-equipped facilities and most experienced coaches are not in the capital Baghdad, but in the Kurdish-majority northern region. (AFP)
Updated 57 sec ago
AFP
0

Kurdish women pedal, dunk, spike as Iraq’s top athletes

  • Three medals were won by the Iraqi female cyclists in September at a tournament in Algeria
  • Decades ago, all of Iraq’s 18 provinces had thriving female athletic scenes, with active clubs in different sports
Updated 57 sec ago
AFP
0

IRBIL, Iraq: When Iraq’s female cycling team snatched bronze and silver medals at a landmark pan-Arab race, it was thanks to athletes from the autonomous Kurdish region.
The country’s toughest female competitors, its best-equipped facilities and most experienced coaches are not in the capital Baghdad, but in the Kurdish-majority northern region.
And the three medals won by the Iraqi female cyclists in September at the tournament in Algeria were seen as proof of this sporting prowess in a region that has governed itself since 1991.
The team earned a bronze in the relay race, where three of its four cyclists were Kurdish, and also scooped a bronze and a silver in individual events.
The silver-winning athlete, Mazda Rafiq, hails from the Kurdish region’s second city, Sulaimaniyah.
“Since I was a little girl, I’ve wanted to represent Iraq in a cycling race, and today I was able to do that,” said the 20-year-old.
Rafiq, who trains in the region’s capital, Irbil, credits her victory to “the support of society and our parents.”
Decades ago, all of Iraq’s 18 provinces had thriving female athletic scenes, with active clubs in different sports.
But the 1980s saw a string of violent conflicts begin, followed by an international embargo that brought development projects to a screeching halt and the rise of militias.
Those factors, combined with growing conservatism in parts of Iraqi society, all chipped away at sports culture for women.
However in the north, relatively insulated from these trends, Kurdish women have enjoyed an athletic awakening — one that Iraq’s clubs and national teams are making use of now.
A female cycling team in the southern conservative city of Diwaniyah regularly poaches two Kurdish athletes from Sulaimaniyah — more than 500 kilometers (300 miles) to the north — for national and regional competitions.
“They are better, and the club knows they’ll help them get a better score,” said Sajed Salim, of Iraq’s Cycling Federation.
One reason for the success of Kurdish female athletes may be the relatively lax social norms in the autonomous region, said Iraq volleyball champion and club coach Randy Metti.
“Kurdistan is more open to women’s sports than the provinces of the south,” he said, where traditions and tribal customs restrict how much women and girls can do outside the home.
Metti coaches the Akad Ainkawa women’s volleyball team in Irbil three times per week, all year long.
Player Mirna Najeeb brings her seven-month-old daughter to every training session.
“I was advised not to exercise six months after giving birth but I told the whole world that I would start again,” she said.
Najeeb and fellow Akad players are regularly called up to Iraq’s national team to compete internationally.
“A player has everything here — modern training facilities, interested clubs, and great coaches,” she told AFP.
The clubs also enjoy widespread public support and are popular meeting places.
“The fact that they have restaurants and recreational spaces encourages families to come support the female athletes,” said Khaled Bashir, a member of Iraq’s Volleyball Federation.
That popularity often translates into material support for local clubs, allowing them to pursue more training and keep improving.
Elsewhere in Iraq, teams rely on funds from the ministry of youth and sports, which barely cover basic expenses.
“There are talented athletes everywhere, but they do not emerge in the other provinces because the structures are not the same as those in Kurdistan,” said Bashir.
The numbers speak for themselves.
This year’s national volleyball championship brought together “11 female Kurdish teams against four other female teams from the rest of Iraq — all of them from Baghdad,” he said.
Women’s basketball, too, has become a hit sport in Iraq thanks to Kurdish athletes — including all-girl teams in Dohuk, Halabja and Irbil.
The relative calm enjoyed by the region has contributed to their advancement, said the head of Iraq’s Basketball Federation, Hussein Al-Omeidi.
“That stability in the region’s towns when it comes to daily life and to security is vital to the athletic excellence of our female teams,” Omeidi told AFP.
Out of Iraq’s seven female basketball clubs, three of them are from the Kurdish region — a source of pride for female basketball federation member Wassen Hanoun.
“It’s an important proportion that really shows how much female Kurdish sports dominate,” she said.

Topics: sport Iraq Iraqi Kurdistan Kurds cycling

Related

Special 0
Middle-East
Kurds vote for regional Parliament as Barzani draws battle lines in fight for Iraq presidency
Special 0
Middle-East
Kurds split on next Iraqi president and throw government formation into further turmoil

Saudi Arabian U-19 success shows youth can flourish on home soil

Updated 12 November 2018
0

Saudi Arabian U-19 success shows youth can flourish on home soil

Updated 12 November 2018
0
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s recent success in winning the AFC U-19 Championship and Turki Al-Ammar in being named the tournament’s “most valuable player” is proof that young players do not always have to leave the country to develop, according to the former CEO of Al-Shabab.
Al-Ammar shone as a creative force during the tournament as the Young Falcons won all six of their matches, defeating a number of the continent’s top teams along the way. The attacking midfielder more than held his own against the best that Asia can offer and is now regarded as one of the continent’s hottest young prospects.
In the three knockout clashes against Australia, Japan and South Korea in the final, the teenager displayed a maturity and awareness that belied his tender years and contributed much more than just the four goals he scored.
Pat Janssen, who stood down as Al-Shabab’s boss earlier in 2018, is not surprised after overseeing the teenager’s emergence last year at the home of the six-time Saudi Arabian champions.
“He is a very good player and that was obvious from the moment we saw him in training and he was moved to train with the first team,” Janssen told Arab News.
“He moves on the pitch really well and can make things happen at any second. He is the kind of players that fans love to watch.”
While Al-Ammar has yet to feature this season due to his U-19 commitments, he made 14 league appearances for the Riyadh giants last season, a bold move in a country that has often been slow to give young talent a chance.
“We always wanted to promote young players as much as we could and the head coach at the time was Daniel Carreno,” Janssen added. “He was interested in Turki and was asking about him, and when he got his chance, he took it very well. I am very proud of what he has achieved in the past few weeks but the news is brilliant all round for football in Saudi Arabia.”
Janssen dismissed the suggestion that Al-Ammar should continue his development overseas, pointing to other Saudi Arabian players such as Fahad Al-Muwallad, Salem Al-Dawsari and Yahya Al-Shehri — all three went to Spain in January to spend the rest of the La Liga season on loan with various clubs.
“It was useful experience for those older players to spend time in Spain but for the youngsters, the best thing is to get playing opportunities and that is what Turki got at Al-Shabab. He needs to play,” the Englishman said.
“The Asian Championship shows that it is possible for young players to stay here and become good enough to win titles in Asia.
“Of course it is good to have players overseas in the top leagues to gain experience and grow there but if they stay in Saudi Arabia for a while, they at least can get more playing time and at that age, that is exactly what they need.”
Al-Ammar has promised to keep his talented feet on the ground as much as possible, though was delighted to get the personal award.
“(Being named tournament MVP) gives me extra motivation going forward in my career and to keep working hard,” Al-Ammar said last week. “It is an honor to receive it and great to win the trophy as we worked very hard.”
South Korea coach Chung Jung-young also believes that the player has a bright future ahead.
“Saudi Arabia are a good team with some young players. The tournament MVP is a constant danger. He was excellent in the first half and when we were getting back in the game in the second half, he still caused problems. He has a bright future.”

Latest updates

Kurdish women pedal, dunk, spike as Iraq’s top athletes
0
Israeli air strikes target Gaza Strip ‘terror targets’ after rocket fire
0
Energy shocks ‘biggest risk for Middle East business’
0
51 states pledge support for global cybersecurity rules
0
King Salman meets British Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.