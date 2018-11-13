Egypt sentences ex-governor to 10 years for bribery

Search form

An Egyptian court has sentenced a former governor to 10 years in prison for accepting bribes to award public works contracts.
CAIRO: An Egyptian court has sentenced a former governor to 10 years in prison for accepting bribes to award public works contracts.
In announcing the sentence Monday, the court said Hisham Abdel Basset accepted some $1.5 million in bribes while serving as governor of Menoufiya province, 60 kilometers (40 miles) north of Cairo. He was fined 15 million Egyptian pounds ($840,000).
The schemes involved several proposed construction and IT contracts with Egyptian businessman Essam Ahmed Fathi, who was cleared of all charges.
Abdel Basset is expected to appeal the ruling.
Conviction of top officials for bribery is rare in Egypt. President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi has vowed to crack down on corruption as part of a larger overhaul of the economy.

Trash to treasure, Mariska Nell shows off at Dubai Design Week

The artist uses used Nespresso pods in her art.
Tracy Abou Jaoude
  Mariska didn't focus only on creating art, but on educating people as well, on the sustainability aspect of turning trash to treasure
DUBAI: An interior designer from South Africa, Mariska Nell, has introduced her own style of art at this year’s Dubai Design Week, which will run from Nov. 13 to 17 in the Design District.
As an artist and environmentalist, she shared with Arab News her passion for creating art out of waste.
“It started at a really young age, when I spent time at my mother’s studio making arts and crafts from anything that I found around me,” she said.
The inspiration that kick-started Mariska’s trash-to-treasure career in Dubai were the Nespresso coffee capsules that she found too beautiful to throw away.
“Once you find something to create out of waste material and single-use items, you are giving things a second chance at life,” she said.
The artist then started collecting all the capsules she could get her hands on.
“I needed to purchase a lamp for my living room and the idea to create a lamp out of these pods came to life,” she said, introducing her first official art piece that was made out of 913 capsules.
This lamp will be part of her “Coffee Addiction” collection which is included in her exhibit “A Million Bottles Per Minute” at the design festival.
“Why would I want to paint a whole canvas if I can go for a different medium? This led me to experiment and incorporate trash with other forms of art, creating a whole new medium,” she said, talking about the ideas behind the pieces to be showcased at the exhibit.
As a South African living in Dubai, Mariska shared her opinion of art in the Arab world. “I’m excited about it ... There are so many unique elements like the history and calligraphy that makes art in the Arab world really stand out.”
Mariska didn’t focus only on creating art, but on educating people as well, on the sustainability aspect of turning trash to treasure.
“Just pick something that is easy to give up, whether it’s a water bottle that you would replace with a water filtering system in your house, and go from there,” she said, explaining how she started a zero-waste initiative in her home.
“I know that what I’m doing is a drop in the ocean, but hopefully with more people being educated about this concept, we can create a ripple of change.”

