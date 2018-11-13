You are here

Egyptian court adds radical group to terrorism list

CAIRO: A Cairo criminal court has added radical group Al-Gamaa Al-Islamiya as well as 164 of its leaders and members to a list of terrorist entities, Egypt’s official gazette said on Sunday.

The group waged a bloody campaign against Egypt’s security forces in the 1990s but later gave up violence and entered mainstream politics.

Previous rulings adding individuals to the terrorism list have focused on the Muslim Brotherhood, which has been subject to a far-reaching crackdown since the Brotherhood’s Mohamed Mursi was ousted as president in 2013.

In an Oct. 28 ruling, the Cairo court said that following the 2011 uprising that toppled former Egyptian leader Hosni Mubarak, “many leaders and members of Al-Gamaa Al-Islamiya renounced their previous initiatives to stop violence,” according to the official gazette. Travel bans and asset freezes are automatically imposed on those included on the terrorist list. Criminal court rulings can be appealed against at the court of cassation, Egypt’s highest court.

Topics: Egypt

Gunmen kill nine in Iraq’s Anbar province -security sources

FALLUJA, Iraq: At least nine people were killed in Iraq’s Anbar province on Monday when gunmen attacked the home of a Sunni tribal militia officer, security sources said.
Captain Misha’an Hazemawi and eight other people were killed when gunmen stormed Hazemawi’s house near the Karma district, some 16 km (10 miles) northeast of Falluja.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack but two security sources said Daesh militants were behind it.
A small number of militants are still operating in the area and are capable of launching sporadic attacks, Iraqi security officials say.
The officer was a member of the Tribal Mobilization Forces, a network of Sunni militias that backed the government in its fight against Daesh, the security sources said.
Daesh, which had seized control of much of northern Iraq in 2014, lost most of Anbar province to US-backed Iraqi security forces supported by Sunni tribal fighters in 2016.
Iraq declared victory over Daesh in December 2017 but security officials say the militants are likely to wage an insurgency after they were dislodged from all the territory they held.
Its fighters have kept up a campaign of kidnap and killing, mainly in the provinces of Kirkuk, Diyala and Salahuddin. 

Topics: Iraq Anbar

