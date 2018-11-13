You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: Experimental Capitalism
﻿

What We Are Reading Today: Experimental Capitalism

Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News
0

What We Are Reading Today: Experimental Capitalism

Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News
0

Author: Steven Klepper

For much of the 20th century, American corporations led the world in terms of technological progress. Why did certain industries have such great success? Experimental Capitalism examines six key industries — automobiles, pneumatic tires, television receivers, semiconductors, lasers, and penicillin— and tracks the highs and lows of American high-tech capitalism and the resulting innovation landscape.
Employing “nanoeconomics“— a deep dive into the formation and functioning of companies — Steven Klepper determines how specific companies emerged to become the undisputed leaders that altered the course of their industry’s evolution.
Klepper delves into why a small number of firms came to dominate their industries for many years after an initial period of tumult, including General Motors, Firestone, and Intel.
Even though capitalism is built on the idea of competition among many, he shows how the innovation process naturally led to such dominance. Klepper explores how this domination influenced the search for further innovations.
He also considers why industries cluster in specific geographical areas, such as semiconductors in northern California, cars in Detroit, and tires in Akron. He finds that early leading firms serve as involuntary training grounds for the next generation of entrepreneurs who spin off new firms into the surrounding region.

Klepper concludes his study with a discussion of the impact of government and the potential for policy to enhance a nation’s high-tech industrial base.
A culmination of a lifetime of research and thought, Experimental Capitalism takes a dynamic look at how new ideas and innovations led to America’s economic primacy.

Related

0
Middle-East
What We Are Reading Today: Ernest Hemingway. Supplement to Ernest Hemingway
0
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Myth of the Eternal Return

What We Are Reading Today: Making Up Your Own Mind by Edward B. Burger

Updated 10 November 2018
Arab News
0

What We Are Reading Today: Making Up Your Own Mind by Edward B. Burger

Updated 10 November 2018
Arab News
0

We solve countless problems — big and small — every day.

With so much practice, why do we often have trouble making simple decisions — much less arriving at optimal solutions to important questions?

Are we doomed to this muddle — or is there a practical way to learn to think more effectively and creatively?

In this enlightening, entertaining and inspiring book, Edward Burger shows how we can become far better at solving real-world problems by learning creative puzzle-solving skills using simple, effective thinking techniques, according to a review on the Princeton University Press website.

Making Up Your Own Mind teaches these techniques — including how to ask good questions, fail and try again, and change your mind — and then helps you practice them with fun verbal and visual puzzles.

The goal is not to quickly solve each challenge but to come up with as many different ways of thinking about it as possible.

As you see the puzzles in ever-greater depth, your mind will change, helping you become a more imaginative and creative thinker in daily life.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

0
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Myth of the Eternal Return
0
books
What We Are Reading Today: Just Giving
0
books
What We Are Reading Today: Trapped in the Net by Gene I. Rochlin
0
books
What We Are Reading Today: Capitalism in America

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: Experimental Capitalism
0
Tension builds in row over women’s entry into Hindu temple in Kerala
0
Egyptian court adds radical group to terrorism list
0
Co-author defends UN migration pact as opposition swells
0
Philippines to send back shipload of garbage to S. Korea
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.