‘Incomparable’ pink diamond could smash record at Geneva auction

The Pink Legacy has been described as ‘one of the world’s greatest diamonds.’ (AFP)
  • The rectangular-cut diamond has been graded ‘fancy vivid’ — the highest possible grade of color intensity
  • The classic rectangular cut is traditionally used for white stones, but is rare for pink diamonds
GENEVA: An exceptionally rare 19-carat pink diamond goes under the hammer in Geneva Tuesday, when it could fetch $50 million, setting a new record for a stone of its kind.
The Pink Legacy used to belong to the Oppenheimer family, which for decades ran the De Beers diamond mining company, but auction house Christie’s refused to say who the current owner was.
Christie’s international head of jewelry, Rahul Kadakia, described The Pink Legacy as “one of the world’s greatest diamonds.”
The rectangular-cut diamond has been graded “fancy vivid” — the highest possible grade of color intensity.
Christie’s has noted that in the salesroom, fancy vivid pink diamonds over 10 carats are “virtually unheard of” and that only four vivid pink diamonds or over 10 carats have ever been offered at auction.
One of them, the nearly 15-carat Pink Promise, was sold last November at a Christie’s auction in Hong Kong for $32.5 million. That amounts to $2.176 million per carat, which remains the world auction record price per carat for any pink diamond.
Eddie LeVian, CEO of jewelers Le Vian, said that record could fall at Tuesday’s auction, which is being held at the ultra-luxurious Four Seasons des Bergues hotel on the banks of Lake Geneva.
“We’ve recently witnessed a meteoric rise in the number of the world’s ultra-high net worth individuals who view rare, natural fancy color diamonds as investments,” Le Vian said in a statement.
“I therefore believe the Pink Legacy will beat the current world auction record,” he added.
The stone was discovered in a South African mine around a century ago and was probably cut in the 1920 and has not been altered since, Christie’s said.
“Imagine a domino that you have cut the corners off of,” Jean-Marc Lunel, an international jewelry specialist at Christie’s, recently said, pointing out that the cut is a “classical so-called emerald cut,” which stands out from the typical, more rounded, multi-facetted cuts used today.
The classic rectangular cut is traditionally used for white stones, but is rare for pink diamonds.
Christie’s said the Pink Legacy is “the largest and finest Fancy Vivid Pink diamond ever offered at auction by the company,” calling the stone “incomparable.”
“It is probably the most beautiful (specimen) ever presented at public auction,” Lunel said.

Taiwan grandpa catches ‘em all playing Pokemon Go on 15 phones

Updated 13 November 2018
Reuters
0

Taiwan grandpa catches ‘em all playing Pokemon Go on 15 phones

  • Attached to the front of his bicycle are 15 mobile phones which Chen, 70, uses to simultaneously play the augmented-reality game Pokemon Go
  • Chen said his gear cost more than $4,800 and he spends about $300 a month on virtual currency to use in the game
Updated 13 November 2018
Reuters
0

TAIPEI: Chen San-yuan turns heads as he cycles through a suburb of Taipei, Taiwan’s capital.
The reason why?
Attached to the front of his bicycle are 15 mobile phones which Chen, 70, uses to simultaneously play the augmented-reality game Pokemon Go.
The smartphone-based game requires players to ‘catch’ animated characters that appear in real locations.
Known as Pokemon Grandpa, videos of Chen and his fan-shaped phone setup cycling between “Pokestops” have gone viral on the Internet and made him a minor celebrity in Tucheng district, where he lives.
“I used one cellphone and then kept playing and playing,” Chen, dressed in a crisp, white long-sleeved shirt and pants, told Reuters Television on a recent outing.
“After a month, it became three cellphones, six cellphones, nine cellphones, 12 and then 15,” he said, crediting his grandson with introducing him to Pokemon Go in 2016.
Chen said his gear cost more than $4,800 and he spends about $300 a month on virtual currency to use in the game.
Playing on multiple phones allows him to get to higher levels in the game more quickly and capture rarer creatures, he said.
The pensioner said he sometimes plays all night thanks to the custom-made portable battery packs that recharge the phones.
Chen’s fellow players are amazed at his energy.
“He’s able to take care of fifteen cellphones at once,” said Shih Wun-sheng, 45. “From going out until returning home, Chen can remain energetic for six to seven hours, not feeling tired. That’s really impressive.”
Pokemon Go, jointly developed by Nintendo Co. and Niantic Inc, has been the biggest hit so far among games using so-called augmented reality, where digital characters are superimposed on the real world.

