﻿

Pence: US wants ‘model’ trade deal with Japan

US Vice President Mike Pence, left, and Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe make a joint statement after their meeting in Tokyo on Tuesday, November 13. (AFP)
Updated 30 sec ago
AFP
0

TOKYO: Japan and the US will negotiate a bilateral trade agreement that will serve as a “model” for other countries, US Vice President Mike Pence said Tuesday in Tokyo.
Speaking after talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, he reiterated Washington’s position that US businesses have faced unfair obstacles in Japan.
“The United States has had a trade imbalance with Japan for too long. American products and services too often face barriers to compete fairly in Japanese markets,” he said, standing alongside Abe.
“The best opportunity for free, fair and reciprocal trade will come in a bilateral trade agreement.”
Abe and US President Donald Trump agreed in September to negotiate a trade pact, easing fears that Japan could be next in line in the White House’s tariff offensive.
“When completed we’re confident that this agreement will establish terms on goods and services,” Pence said.
“The coming US-Japan trade agreement will be a model for the Indo-Pacific.”
The United States and Japan, the world’s first and third largest economies, together make up about 30 percent of global GDP and have long had trade ties that are both fractious and interconnected.
Under Trump’s predecessor, both countries were part of the broad deal known as the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), which was intended to serve as a bulwark against growing Chinese influence.
But Trump withdrew from the multilateral trade agreement shortly after taking office, and has been vocal about his preference for bilateral deals negotiated on terms more favorable for Washington.
Abe had hoped to see Washington return to the TPP, but agreed to the negotiations — expected to begin in January — as Trump upped the ante against other trading partners.
Pence was in Tokyo on a brief stop before attending several regional summits, including the ASEAN meeting in Singapore and APEC talks in Papua New Guinea.
Trump’s decision to skip the meetings has raised eyebrows in some quarters, and prompted questions about Washington’s commitment to the region, where China is increasingly influential.

Topics: economy trade US Japan Mike Pence

SoftBank mobile unit to go for $21bn IPO

Updated 13 November 2018
Reuters
0

SoftBank mobile unit to go for $21bn IPO

  • The IPO will be one of the biggest ever worldwide, and will provide the group with funds to pay down debt and continue placing big bets on innovations
  • SoftBank’s bets so far have been as varied as small gaming startups, ride-hailing firms such as Uber Technologies, and e-commerce behemoth Alibaba Group Holding
Updated 13 November 2018
Reuters
0

TOKYO: SoftBank Group Corp. has won approval to conduct a 2.4 trillion yen ($21.04 billion) initial public offering (IPO) of its domestic telecoms business, in a deal that will seal the group’s transformation into a top global technology investor.
The IPO will be one of the biggest ever worldwide, and will provide the group with funds to pay down debt and continue placing big bets on innovations that CEO Masayoshi Son predicts will drive future tech trends.
SoftBank’s bets so far have been as varied as small gaming startups, ride-hailing firms such as Uber Technologies, and e-commerce behemoth Alibaba Group Holding.
SoftBank Group aims to raise 2.4 trillion yen through the sale of 1.6 billion SoftBank Corp. shares at an tentative price of 1,500 yen each, a filing with the Ministry of Finance showed on Monday.

 

 The amount could rise by 240.6 billion yen if demand triggers an overallotment, taking the total closer to the $25 billion that Alibaba raised in 2014 in the biggest-ever IPO.
The final IPO price will be determined on Dec. 10, and SoftBank Corp. will list on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Dec. 19 with an initial market value of 7.18 trillion yen — about 1 trillion yen above that of rival KDDI Corp, which has about 10 million more subscribers.
The parent will retain a stake of around two-thirds, depending on the overallotment.
The mammoth offering comes at a time when investors have begun questioning the outlook for Japan’s telecoms companies.
The IPO was initially expected to appeal to investors seeking stability, but the government has recently called on carriers to lower fees while backing more wireless competition, sending shockwaves through the industry.
Yet SoftBank’s brand is still likely to draw retail investors long accustomed to using SoftBank’s phone and Internet services. Many still see CEO Son as a tech visionary who brought Apple’s iPhone to Japan.
Japanese households are commonly seen as an attractive target in IPOs with their 1,829 trillion yen in financial assets, even if they are traditionally risk-averse with over 50 percent of assets in cash and deposits. More than 80 percent of the shares will be offered to domestic retail investors, a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
“I think a reasonable amount of money will be attracted to this one,” said Tetsutaro Abe, an equity research analyst at Aizawa Securities. “It’s a mobile company, so the cash flow is steady.”

FACTOID

SoftBank to sell 1.6 billion shares at a tentative price of 1,500 yen ($13) each.

Topics: SoftBank Alibaba

