You are here

  • Home
  • IMF: Gulf economy recovering but faces oil volatility
﻿

IMF: Gulf economy recovering but faces oil volatility

The IMF welcomed the imposition of value-added tax by Saudi Arabia and the UAE. (AFP)
Updated 34 sec ago
AFP
0

IMF: Gulf economy recovering but faces oil volatility

  • ‘The growth outlook for oil exporters remains subject to significant uncertainty about the future path of oil prices’
  • Oil revenues for MENA exporters have increased by about $260 billion over the period 2016 to 2018
Updated 34 sec ago
AFP
0

DUBAI: Economic growth in the energy-rich Gulf will recover in 2018 from a contraction last year but remains vulnerable to volatility in crude oil prices, the IMF forecast on Tuesday.
The global lender predicted that an overall energy price recovery from 2015-2016 lows would spur the economies of the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council to grow by 2.4 percent in 2018 and 3.0 percent in 2019, after a contraction of 0.4 percent last year.
Grouping Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, the GCC states together pump over 17 million barrels per day and depend heavily on crude revenues.
But “the growth outlook for oil exporters remains subject to significant uncertainty about the future path of oil prices,” the IMF said in its Regional Economic Outlook for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).
After their earlier extended recovery, oil prices have shed a fifth of their value in just one month, with Brent crude trading near its lowest price since April.
Growth in non-GCC oil exporters in MENA, which includes Iran, Iraq, Algeria and Libya, is projected to slow to 0.3 percent in 2018, from three percent the previous year, and pick up modestly to 0.9 percent in 2019, the IMF said.
“This largely reflects the expected impact of the re-imposition of US sanctions on Iran, which is likely to reduce Iranian oil production and exports significantly over the next two years at least,” the IMF said.
It projected Iran’s economy to shrink by 1.6 percent this year and 3.6 percent in 2019.
For oil-importing countries in MENA, growth is expected to continue at a modest pace of 4.5 percent in 2018, before dropping back to four percent next year, the IMF said.
This level of growth is not sufficient to create the required jobs for a region marred by instability and civil strife, it said.
Oil revenues for MENA exporters have increased by about $260 billion over the period 2016 to 2018.
This has mostly been due to a price rise generated by production cuts in nations belonging to OPEC, as well as non-OPEC producers.
The current account balance will turn from a deficit into a surplus and overall budget shortfalls will decline, the lender said.
The IMF urged GCC states to continue with and expand reforms, welcoming the imposition of value-added tax by Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
It also called on GCC countries to impose corporate and personal income tax in order to diversify their revenue streams.

Topics: economy Gulf IMF

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Gulf Economic Forum to boost economic integration in the region
0
Business & Economy
Gulf Arab economies to accelerate modestly through 2020 – poll

China-backed trade deal pushed back to 2019

Updated 2 min 24 sec ago
0

China-backed trade deal pushed back to 2019

Updated 2 min 24 sec ago
0
SINGAPORE: A China-backed bid to complete the world’s largest trade deal — without the United States — was pushed back to next year after Asia-Pacific trade ministers failed to agree key terms at a Singapore summit.
The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), covering half the world’s population, is billed as an antidote to President Donald Trump’s “America First” agenda, which has seen tariffs imposed on almost half of all Chinese imports to the US — and retaliatory levies by Beijing.
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, who is attending a Singapore summit to rally support for the deal, said he hoped RCEP would be signed and implemented next year.
“It (RCEP) is going to deliver real benefits to the people of our region,” he said in an address Tuesday.
China was now the standard bearer of global free trade, he added, with the RCEP — a sweeping 16-country deal that includes China, Japan, India and the 10 members of ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) — at the heart of its strategy.
“It’s going to send a message to the international community that we stand by free trade... with rising protectionism and strains on free trade we need to advance the RCEP negotiations,” Li said.
He conceded the Chinese economy was facing “challenges” in the wake of the trade war with the US, but insisted strong fundamentals meant radical intervention was not the remedy.
“Despite downward pressures we will not resort to massive stimulus,” Li said.


Trade diplomats said negotiations will run deep into 2019.
“We made significant progress,” New Zealand minister of state for trade and export growth Damien O’Connor told reporters after talks late Monday.
“But we are very happy with that and is heading in the right direction.”
India’s concerns over opening its markets to competition, in particular from Chinese firms, has been a key sticking point in the several years of negotiations.
But New Delhi’s delegation welcomed the incremental steps toward the establishing the trade agreement.
“The future lies in RCEP,” Indian trade minister Suresh Prabhu told reporters, but urged a patient approach to talks to ensure “every country will benefit from it.”
Several general elections scheduled early next year — including in India, Thailand and Indonesia — have complicated the timeframe of a deal that will open markets in countries covering nearly half the world’s GDP.
A draft leaders’ statement on the RCEP seen by AFP noted the urgency of reaching an agreement “given the current headwinds faced by the global economy.”
RCEP was given extra impetus after Trump pulled the US out of the rival Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).
The TPP is still alive even without Washington, but RCEP is now the world’s biggest trade deal.
However, the Beijing-backed pact is much less ambitious than the TPP in areas such as employment and environmental protection.
The ASEAN summit, which formally opens Tuesday afternoon, is expected to sweep in trade, maritime disputes and the Rohingya crisis.
Key world leaders including China’s Li, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Mike Pence — Trump’s number two — are also in Singapore for talks foreshadowed by the China-US trade war and its ripple effect on global economies, particularly in Asia.
Pence is also expected to keep pressure on Beijing over its growing aggression in the South China Sea while seeking support over Washington’s approach to the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.
Myanmar’s de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi is also in Singapore and is likely to face intense scrutiny over her country’s treatment of the Rohingya, particularly from Muslim-majority nations at the summit.
Amnesty International on Monday stripped Suu Kyi of its highest honor, citing her “indifference” to the atrocities committed by Myanmar’s army against the minority.

Latest updates

China-backed trade deal pushed back to 2019
0
Lebanon’s ‘lung’ to Arabian Gulf markets choked by politics
0
Magical Madrid: The unique charms of the Spanish capital
0
‘Most intense’ period of Cathay Pacific data breach lasted months
0
After 17 years, many Afghans blame US for unending war
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.