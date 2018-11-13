You are here

  • Home
  • Iran state TV: Tehran gets new mayor after ‘no-retirees’ law
﻿

Iran state TV: Tehran gets new mayor after ‘no-retirees’ law

Tehran city council has elected a new mayor after a law adopted in September banned retirees from being employed in government positions. (File/AFP)
Updated 13 November 2018
AP
0

Iran state TV: Tehran gets new mayor after ‘no-retirees’ law

  • The report says 54-year-old Pirouz Hanachi was chosen for the post
  • Hanachi’s selection still has to be approved by the Interior Ministry within a period of 10 days
Updated 13 November 2018
AP
0

TEHRAN, Iran: Iran’s state TV says the Tehran city council has elected a new mayor after a law adopted in September banned retirees from being employed in government positions.
The report says 54-year-old Pirouz Hanachi was chosen for the post. He is an architecture professor at the Fine Arts Faculty of the Tehran University who also served as the deputy mayor for urban development.
Hanachi replaces Mohammad Ali Afshani, who had stepped out of retirement to take the job in April, after Mohammad Ali Najafi resigned over a scandal in which hard-liners criticized him for attending a performance at a primary school that included girls dancing on stage before the audience.
Hanachi’s selection still has to be approved by the Interior Ministry within a period of 10 days.

Topics: Iran Tehran elections Democracy

Related

0
Middle-East
US security chief Bolton vows to ‘squeeze’ Iran
0
Middle-East
Military official: Iran ready to protect oil tankers against threats

US targets Hezbollah Iraq network with new sanctions

Updated 15 min 30 sec ago
AFP
0

US targets Hezbollah Iraq network with new sanctions

Updated 15 min 30 sec ago
AFP
0

WASHINGTON: The US Treasury expanded its attack on Hezbollah's financial network Tuesday, hitting key representatives of the Lebanese militant group in Iraq with sanctions.
The Treasury blacklisted Shibl Muhsin 'Ubayd Al-Zaydi, Yusuf Hashim, Adnan Hussein Kawtharani, and Muhammad 'Abd-Al-Hadi Farhat under its Specially Designated Global Terrorists program, saying they moved money, acquired weapons and trained fighters in Iraq for the group.
Among the four, Al-Zaydi was a key coordinator between Hezbollah, Iran's blacklisted Revolutionary Guards, and their supporters in Iraq, the Treasury said.
He is close to alleged Hezbollah financier Adham Tabaja, and coordinated smuggling oil from Iran into Syria.
He also sent Iraqi fighters to Syria allegedly on behalf of the Revolutionary Guard, the Treasury said.
The other three were also involved in collecting intelligence and moving money for Hezbollah in Iraq, it said.
"Hezbollah is a terrorist proxy for the Iranian regime that seeks to undermine Iraqi sovereignty and destabilize the Middle East," said Sigal Mandelker, Treasury under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence.
"Treasury's concerted actions aim to deny Hezbollah's clandestine attempts to exploit Iraq to launder funds, procure weapons, train fighters, and collect intelligence as a proxy for Iran," Mandelker said in a statement.

Latest updates

King Salman to inaugurate key mining, industrial projects
0
Adnoc signs deal with Eni on Ghasha concession
0
Emaar Development remains upbeat in face of profit dip
0
US targets Hezbollah Iraq network with new sanctions
0
IMF: KSA reform program in right direction but needs to ‘scale up’
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.