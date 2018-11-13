You are here

Pakistan risks foreign investment with threat to reopen LNG deals: former PM

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi championed a vast LNG infrastructure to ease energy shortages during his stint. (File/AFP)
Updated 13 November 2018
Reuters
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan has vowed to renegotiate the deals for Pakistan’s two liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals
  • But former PM Abbasi said such a move will endanger Pakistan’s position as a hot LNG investment destination
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan risks scaring off investment from global energy giants eyeing one of Asia’s fastest-growing energy markets if it pursues renegotiation of contracts for two liquefied natural gas terminals, an architect of its energy policy said.
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, who ended a nine-month stint as premier in late May, championed a vast LNG infrastructure to ease energy shortages that throttled economic growth and brought hours of darkness every day for nearly a decade.
“It will scare off foreign investors. It’s stupidity,” Abbasi told Reuters in an interview on Monday. “This is not a joke, this is not some small company, this is Engro, the number one corporation in Pakistan.”
He was referring to a terminal built by private conglomerate Engro Corp, which the new government of Prime Minister Imran Khan has said was too costly, and vowed to renegotiate the deals for Pakistan’s two LNG terminals.
The second terminal was built by Pakistan’s Associated Group and energy trading firm Trafigura.
But such a move will endanger Pakistan’s position as a hot LNG investment destination and deter producers such as Exxon Mobil and traders like Trafigura and Vitol, all hunting for partners to build more terminals, said Abbasi.
Abbasi, who was declared the target of an investigation by Pakistan’s anti-graft agency in June, masterminded the country’s embrace of LNG during his four years as petroleum minister, before becoming prime minister in August 2017.
New Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan has said Engro’s LNG terminal built in 2015, Pakistan’s first such facility, rewards the company with returns that are too high.
Engro responded by saying the bidding was done in a “fair and transparent manner” and it was under no obligation to renegotiate.
Abbasi said Engro’s terminal offered one of the “lowest regasification rates for a floating LNG terminal in the world,” with the terminal operator charging 48 cents per MMBTU (million British Thermal Units) for the transfer of gas, including five cents to be paid to the port.
Engro declined to comment on Abbasi’s remarks.
Pakistan’s anti-corruption agency announced an inquiry against Abbasi in June over an unspecified terminal project, but gave no details. Abbasi said he had repeatedly asked the agency to talk to him, or explain its accusations.
“Nobody has talked to me yet,” he said.
While petroleum minister, Abbasi said he twice visited Exxon Mobil’s headquarters in Texas to re-assure the oil giant that Pakistan is a safe investment destination.
Exxon Mobil returned to Pakistan in May with an investment in an offshore drilling project. It has expressed interest in building an LNG terminal in the country.
“LNG was a big driver, the whole world took notice,” he said of Exxon Mobil’s return to Pakistan after an 18-year absence.

Adnoc signs deal with Eni on Ghasha concession

Updated 26 min 4 sec ago
REBECCA SPONG
  • ADNOC grants Eni 25 percent stake in ultra sour gas project
  • Follows Adnoc award to France's Total
LONDON: The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has granted the Italian oil company Eni a 25 percent stake in an off-shore gas mega-project, in a move that will support the emirate’s efforts to become self-sufficient in gas.
The energy company is now in discussions with other potential partners for the remaining 15 percent of the available 40 percent stake in the concession earmarked for foreign companies.
The award covers the Ghasha ultra-sour gas concession just off the coast of the UAE, including the Hail and Dalma and other offshore fields. Eni will contribute 25 percent of the development cost of the project which is likely to cost billions of dollars.
The deal comes just days after ADNOC awarded a 40 percent stake to French oil firm Total on Nov. 11 to explore and develop its Ruwais Diyab unconventional gas concession.
The Ghasha gas fields are estimated to hold trillions of standard cubic feet of recoverable gas, according to a company statement.
Once on stream, the project is expected to produce more than 1.5 billion cubic feet of gas per day. This could provide enough gas to supply electricity to more than 2 million homes, said ADNOC.
The project is set to produce 120,000 barrels of oil and high-value condensate per day once complete, the company said.
“ADNOC is committed to ensuring a stable and economic gas supply to the UAE, which is a core component of our 2030 strategy,” said Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber, UAE minister of state and ADNOC group CEO.
“Development of our Hail, Ghasha and Dalma ultra-sour gas offshore resources, at commercial rates, will make a significant contribution towards delivering that strategic imperative and bringing forward the day when the UAE will not only be self-sufficient in gas but also transitions to net exporter of gas,” he said.
Eni won its first concession rights in the emirate’s oil and gas sector earlier this year, with Adnoc granting the Italian firm a 10 percent interest in its Umm Shaif and Nasr concession and a 5 percent stake in the Lower Zakum concession in March.
“We are pursuing a strategy of growing in the Middle East and today’s signature is further confirmation of our willingness to root our presence in Abu Dhabi,
following the agreements signed last March, with Adnoc,” said Eni CEO, Claudio Descalzi, in a statement.
ADNOC is exploring opportunities beyond Abu Dhabi, having also signed a framework agreement with the Uzbek energy company, Uzbekneftegaz on Tuesday.
The agreement will see the Gulf company provide advice on Uzbekistan’s upstream and downstream operations.

