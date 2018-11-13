You are here

Jordanian court sentences nine militants in Karak shooting

The December 2016 attack killed 14 people. (AP)
Updated 13 November 2018
Reuters
Jordanian court sentences nine militants in Karak shooting

  The shooting rampage took place two years ago in an ancient castle in the southern city of Karak
  The court said the group of nine were involved in helping Islamist militants in attacks on the area
Updated 13 November 2018
Reuters
AMMAN: A court in Jordan on Tuesday sentenced nine militants to prison terms ranging from three years to life for a shooting rampage two years ago in an ancient castle in the southern city of Karak that killed 10 people, including a Canadian tourist.
The court said the group of nine were involved in helping Islamist militants in attacks on the area surrounding an ancient crusader castle. The gunfights also left four militants dead.
The state security court found them guilty of “abetting terrorist acts that led to the death of human beings” and committing “terrorist acts using automatic weapons.”
Militants from Al-Qaeda and other radical groups have long targeted the US-allied kingdom and dozens of militants are currently serving long prison terms.
King Abdullah, an ally of the Western powers against Islamist militancy and a defender of Jordan’s peace treaty with Israel, has been among the most vocal leaders in the region in warning of threats posed by radical groups.
Jordan plays a prominent role in the US-led coalition against Daesh, providing military, logistical and intelligence support, according to Western diplomats and regional intelligence sources.
Jordan has been relatively unscathed by the uprisings, civil wars and Islamist militancy that have swept the Middle East since 2011, but it maintains a high level of vigilance.

Three killed in Morocco mine collapse

Updated 8 min 3 sec ago
AFP
Three killed in Morocco mine collapse

  • The accident occurred near the impoverished former mining town of Jerada
  • Hundreds of illegal miners in the town risk their lives in abandoned mine shafts to extract mainly coal
Updated 8 min 3 sec ago
AFP
RABAT: Three people were killed Tuesday and three others injured when a zinc and lead mine collapsed in northeastern Morocco, authorities said, in a region shaken by protests over similar accidents.
The accident occurred near the impoverished former mining town of Jerada a week after two people, including a teenager, died in another collapse of abandoned mines.
Hundreds of illegal miners in the town risk their lives in abandoned mine shafts to extract mainly coal, the sale of which is legal thanks to operating permits issued by Moroccan authorities.
Jerada has been hit by social unrest and peaceful protests following the deaths last December of two brothers trapped in a mine shaft followed by two other deaths under similar circumstances.
Tuesday's accidental deaths took place in the small community of Ras Asfour in a mine that was operating with an official permit, state MAP news agency quoted local officials as saying, unlike previous ones.
Moroccan authorities pledged a series of measures to revive the economy in Jerada, one of the poorest regions of Morocco according to official statistic, and vowed to close all abandoned mines.
In April the government launched a plan aimed at providing alternative means of livelihood for the population amid demands by protesters for "economic alternatives" to "death mines".
Authorities have arrested 95 people in connection with the protests and 25 of them were put on trial, according to a lawyer who has defended some of them.
Last week nine protesters were sentenced to jail terms ranging from three to five years on charges including the destruction of public property, incitement to carry out criminal acts and taking part in unauthorised protests.

