Luxury resort in Malaysia offers new experiences

Shangri-La’s Rasa Ria Resort and Spa, Kota Kinabalu has launched new guest experiences within its 64-acre Rasa Ria Reserve to showcase the unique Borneo rainforest, home to numerous plants and animals found only on the island.
Located in the 130-million-year-old jungles of Malaysian Borneo, the Rasa Ria Reserve’s enhancements focus on local nature conservation and education through scenic walking trails, hiking to the Ria Lookout, a Discovery Center, Canopy Walkway, Waterfall Garden Area, and an Adventure Point with a climbing wall and playground. Through these new facilities and programs, guests can explore some of the world’s oldest rainforests and one of the most biodiverse places on earth.
At the entry point to the Rasa Ria Reserve, the resort introduces the Discovery Center to showcase the hundreds of species of flora and fauna that inhabit the reserve.
Views continue at the Ria Lookout summit platform. From here, guests can gaze out onto Sabah’s iconic Mount Kinabalu — a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Early risers can hike to the Ria Lookout for a continental breakfast.
Guests can enjoy the area’s beauty with stellar views across the Tambalang River and the resort’s own 18-hole championship golf course, Dalit Bay Golf and Country Club. The experience is also available as a wedding breakfast for intimate celebrations of up to 20 people.