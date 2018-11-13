You are here

  • Home
  • Luxury resort in Malaysia offers new experiences
﻿

Luxury resort in Malaysia offers new experiences

Early risers can hike to the Ria Lookout for a continental breakfast.
Updated 13 November 2018
Arab News
0

Luxury resort in Malaysia offers new experiences

Updated 13 November 2018
Arab News
0

Shangri-La’s Rasa Ria Resort and Spa, Kota Kinabalu has launched new guest experiences within its 64-acre Rasa Ria Reserve to showcase the unique Borneo rainforest, home to numerous plants and animals found only on the island.  

Located in the 130-million-year-old jungles of Malaysian Borneo, the Rasa Ria Reserve’s enhancements focus on local nature conservation and education through scenic walking trails, hiking to the Ria Lookout, a Discovery Center, Canopy Walkway, Waterfall Garden Area, and an Adventure Point with a climbing wall and playground. Through these new facilities and programs, guests can explore some of the world’s oldest rainforests and one of the most biodiverse places on earth.  

At the entry point to the Rasa Ria Reserve, the resort introduces the Discovery Center to showcase the hundreds of species of flora and fauna that inhabit the reserve.    

Views continue at the Ria Lookout summit platform. From here, guests can gaze out onto Sabah’s iconic Mount Kinabalu — a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Early risers can hike to the Ria Lookout for a continental breakfast. 

Guests can enjoy the area’s beauty with stellar views across the Tambalang River and the resort’s own 18-hole championship golf course, Dalit Bay Golf and Country Club. The experience is also available as a wedding breakfast for intimate celebrations of up to 20 people. 

Golden Gate Developers unveils newest project

Golden Gate will be developed over 140,000 square meters providing views of the waterfront and iconic Bahraini landmarks.
Updated 13 November 2018
Arab News
0

Golden Gate Developers unveils newest project

Updated 13 November 2018
Arab News
0

Golden Gate Developers launched their residential development project Golden Gate on Saturday at the Four Seasons Hotel in Bahrain Bay. The project is a result of a joint venture between Bahraini-based company Kooheji Golden Gate and Indian real estate companies Ajmera Realty and Mayfair Housing.

The launch event was open to the public, who had an exclusive first look at the property in its entirety. Guests were also treated to a 360-degree virtual reality tour, where they were able to walk through the property and have a virtual experience of living in their homes. 

Chairman of Kooheji Golden Gate Ishaq Al-Kooheji said: “The innovation and creativity that we have shown will only propel Bahrain into the spotlight, making the Kingdom an exemplar of excellence in the real estate industry.”

Manoj Ajmera, managing director of Ajmera Realty, said: “We are thrilled with the way the launch has taken off and are expecting only bigger and greater successes for the Golden Gate project and our growing relationship with the Kingdom of Bahrain.”

Real estate firms Ajmera Realty and Mayfair Housing have delivered a number of commercial and residential spaces in India.

This partnership aims at fostering a long-lasting relationship between these two nations and attracting more foreign investment into the country. 

The property will be situated in the heart of Bahrain Bay, one of the most desirable locations for residential and commercial developments in the country where amenities and transport links are easily accessible for residents to enjoy. Golden Gate will be developed over 140,000 square meters providing views of the waterfront and iconic Bahraini landmarks.

The project will feature a “modernistic interpretation of traditional architecture” and aims to become the tallest residential towers in the country, consisting of two towers with 45 and 53 stories and a total of 746 luxurious apartments, starting at 45,000 Bahraini Dinar ($119,380). The development fuses both Bahraini and Indian cultures, paying homage to their rich cultural backgrounds. 

Nayan Shah, chairman of Mayfair Housing, said: “Bahrain was a great choice for our first international venture as Golden Gate Developers, and Bahrain Bay was the best place to begin our journey. We are impressed with the country’s business-friendly mentality and strong work ethic, which enabled us to create possibilities such as the Golden Gate project, which we hope to make a prestigious landmark.”  

Latest updates

Elite leaders and inventors gather in Riyadh for global youth forum
0
UN Security Council meets on Gaza violence
0
Two thirds of African cities face ‘extreme climate risk’
0
Stan Lee’s work was introduced to the Arab World in the 70s — and his fanbase has grown ever since
0
What We Are Reading Today: How to Fall Slower Than Gravity
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.