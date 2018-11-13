Xerox brings Iridesse Production Press to Middle East

You are here

﻿

Xerox, the company that invented the copier, laser printing and print-on-demand, is launching another first in the world of print — a high-speed, six-station color press — in the Middle East region. The Xerox Iridesse Production Press is the only digital press that can print metallic gold or silver dry ink, CMYK and clear dry ink in a single pass, giving print providers an immediate competitive edge in the growing digital print enhancement market.

“This launch is very important to our regional success as we believe this production press will be very well-received by our partners and customers in the Middle East. Iridesse can do things no other digital production press can do, but it’s what it can do for our customers that’s most important,” said Pui Chi Li, head of marketing for the Middle East and Africa operations, Xerox. “Xerox created the press to produce these special effects and digital enhancements cost effectively and in a simplified workflow, so our customers and channel can seize the market opportunity and grow their businesses.”

The launch event will be dedicated to the reveal of the new product through a live demonstration explaining the mechanics, key features and benefits, followed by a training day for Xerox’s key partners and resellers. 

“Iridesse’s unmatched capabilities, workflow automation for integrating metallics and varnishes as well as run-time quality control technology are key differentiators for Xerox and can give print providers in the Middle East a competitive advantage,” said Chris Lynch, head of production, Xerox.

Golden Gate will be developed over 140,000 square meters providing views of the waterfront and iconic Bahraini landmarks.
Golden Gate Developers launched their residential development project Golden Gate on Saturday at the Four Seasons Hotel in Bahrain Bay. The project is a result of a joint venture between Bahraini-based company Kooheji Golden Gate and Indian real estate companies Ajmera Realty and Mayfair Housing.

The launch event was open to the public, who had an exclusive first look at the property in its entirety. Guests were also treated to a 360-degree virtual reality tour, where they were able to walk through the property and have a virtual experience of living in their homes. 

Chairman of Kooheji Golden Gate Ishaq Al-Kooheji said: “The innovation and creativity that we have shown will only propel Bahrain into the spotlight, making the Kingdom an exemplar of excellence in the real estate industry.”

Manoj Ajmera, managing director of Ajmera Realty, said: “We are thrilled with the way the launch has taken off and are expecting only bigger and greater successes for the Golden Gate project and our growing relationship with the Kingdom of Bahrain.”

Real estate firms Ajmera Realty and Mayfair Housing have delivered a number of commercial and residential spaces in India.

This partnership aims at fostering a long-lasting relationship between these two nations and attracting more foreign investment into the country. 

The property will be situated in the heart of Bahrain Bay, one of the most desirable locations for residential and commercial developments in the country where amenities and transport links are easily accessible for residents to enjoy. Golden Gate will be developed over 140,000 square meters providing views of the waterfront and iconic Bahraini landmarks.

The project will feature a “modernistic interpretation of traditional architecture” and aims to become the tallest residential towers in the country, consisting of two towers with 45 and 53 stories and a total of 746 luxurious apartments, starting at 45,000 Bahraini Dinar ($119,380). The development fuses both Bahraini and Indian cultures, paying homage to their rich cultural backgrounds. 

Nayan Shah, chairman of Mayfair Housing, said: “Bahrain was a great choice for our first international venture as Golden Gate Developers, and Bahrain Bay was the best place to begin our journey. We are impressed with the country’s business-friendly mentality and strong work ethic, which enabled us to create possibilities such as the Golden Gate project, which we hope to make a prestigious landmark.”  

