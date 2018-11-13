Xerox brings Iridesse Production Press to Middle East

Xerox, the company that invented the copier, laser printing and print-on-demand, is launching another first in the world of print — a high-speed, six-station color press — in the Middle East region. The Xerox Iridesse Production Press is the only digital press that can print metallic gold or silver dry ink, CMYK and clear dry ink in a single pass, giving print providers an immediate competitive edge in the growing digital print enhancement market.
“This launch is very important to our regional success as we believe this production press will be very well-received by our partners and customers in the Middle East. Iridesse can do things no other digital production press can do, but it’s what it can do for our customers that’s most important,” said Pui Chi Li, head of marketing for the Middle East and Africa operations, Xerox. “Xerox created the press to produce these special effects and digital enhancements cost effectively and in a simplified workflow, so our customers and channel can seize the market opportunity and grow their businesses.”
The launch event will be dedicated to the reveal of the new product through a live demonstration explaining the mechanics, key features and benefits, followed by a training day for Xerox’s key partners and resellers.
“Iridesse’s unmatched capabilities, workflow automation for integrating metallics and varnishes as well as run-time quality control technology are key differentiators for Xerox and can give print providers in the Middle East a competitive advantage,” said Chris Lynch, head of production, Xerox.