You are here

  • Home
  • Bahrain surges in 2018 HSBC Expat Explorer Survey
﻿

Bahrain surges in 2018 HSBC Expat Explorer Survey

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News
0

Bahrain surges in 2018 HSBC Expat Explorer Survey

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News
0

Bahrain has surpassed its previous ranking in the 2018 HSBC Expat Explorer Survey as the top destination in the Middle East region for individuals from across the world to resettle and enjoy an exceptional quality of life. Each year, the survey serves as a trusted assessment of expats’ experiences in relocation and career growth across the world. In the 2018 survey, Bahrain’s position improved to fifth position in the world for expat satisfaction, up from ninth in 2017.

The HSBC survey, conducted globally among 22,000 respondents, evaluates expat sentiment across three major components: Economics, experience and family. Bahrain’s standing improved markedly across each of these areas in the 2018 index, up by 12, five and four positions respectively, compared to 2017. The primary drivers of this performance include wage growth, opportunities for career progression, work-life balance, job security, access to quality child care and the welcoming social fabric of Bahrain.

Dr. Simon Galpin, managing director of the Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB), said: “We are consistently ranked as the top location in the MENA region to live, work and raise a family. From the exceptional primary and higher education available here, to the ways we are transforming public services, including housing and health care, Bahrain continues to represent a prime destination for expats to seamlessly integrate into our society and thrive.”

Bahrain is the only MENA nation in the 2018 HSBC survey rankings to have improved its position among the top 10 destinations considered. Other key indices, such as the 2018 InterNations Expat Survey, also rank Bahrain highly as a location for expats to settle and flourish. For the second year, Bahrain also achieved the No.1 global ranking in the InterNations survey, demonstrating high performance on factors such as “ease of settling in,” “feeling at home” and “digital life.” These factors indicate that Bahrain remains an open society in transition to capitalize on a transformative ecosystem in which the companies of the future can excel and grow.

The EDB is an investment promotion agency with overall responsibility for attracting investment into the country and supporting initiatives that enhance the investment climate.

Xerox brings Iridesse Production Press to Middle East

Updated 4 min 28 sec ago
Arab News
0

Xerox brings Iridesse Production Press to Middle East

Updated 4 min 28 sec ago
Arab News
0

Xerox, the company that invented the copier, laser printing and print-on-demand, is launching another first in the world of print — a high-speed, six-station color press — in the Middle East region. The Xerox Iridesse Production Press is the only digital press that can print metallic gold or silver dry ink, CMYK and clear dry ink in a single pass, giving print providers an immediate competitive edge in the growing digital print enhancement market.

“This launch is very important to our regional success as we believe this production press will be very well-received by our partners and customers in the Middle East. Iridesse can do things no other digital production press can do, but it’s what it can do for our customers that’s most important,” said Pui Chi Li, head of marketing for the Middle East and Africa operations, Xerox. “Xerox created the press to produce these special effects and digital enhancements cost effectively and in a simplified workflow, so our customers and channel can seize the market opportunity and grow their businesses.”

The launch event will be dedicated to the reveal of the new product through a live demonstration explaining the mechanics, key features and benefits, followed by a training day for Xerox’s key partners and resellers. 

“Iridesse’s unmatched capabilities, workflow automation for integrating metallics and varnishes as well as run-time quality control technology are key differentiators for Xerox and can give print providers in the Middle East a competitive advantage,” said Chris Lynch, head of production, Xerox.

Latest updates

Bahrain surges in 2018 HSBC Expat Explorer Survey
0
Xerox brings Iridesse Production Press to Middle East
0
New F-MAX tractor truck named ‘Truck of the Year’
0
Three killed in Morocco mine collapse
0
Luxury resort in Malaysia offers new experiences
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.