FNRCO signs partnership agreement with TUV NORD

The First National Company for Human Resources (FNRCO) has signed a strategic partnership agreement under which it will represent the National Inspection & Technical Testing Company (TUV NORD), a company specialized in management systems, certification and HSE training in the Middle East. The agreement seeks to explore a business relationship that will bring value to FAHSS/TUV NORD, the FNRCO and its mutual customers in Saudi Arabia, in terms of HR services and recruitment of Saudi and non-Saudi cadres.

The agreement was signed by Ali Jaber Al-Mahan, chairman of the board of directors of FNRCO, and Jamal Al-Baeejan, CEO of FAHSS/TUV NORD Saudi Arabia.

FNRCO said in a statement that the partnership is part of the company’s strategy to exchange expertise in different fields with international institutions and companies, in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

“The strategic partnership aims to enhance the levels of joint work between the two companies through the exchange of information and engage in future activities and projects in the fields of Saudi and non-Saudi HR services,” it said.

The FNRCO has considerable experience in providing business and project development services in the Kingdom.

The company is registered and licensed by the Saudi Ministry of Labor and provides training for all professional and administrative specialties under the authorization of the General Organization for Technical Education and Vocational Training. The training covers maintenance and inspection services for electrical, mechanical and electronic works for industrial, petroleum and petrochemical companies.

FNRCO works in cooperation with the Human Resources Development Fund and Saudi Ministry of Labor to support the national vision and increase the employment of Saudi nationals.