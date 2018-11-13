FNRCO signs partnership agreement with TUV NORD

You are here

The deal was signed by Ali Jaber Al-Mahan, chairman of the board of directors of FNRCO, and Jamal Al-Baeejan, CEO of FAHSS/TUV NORD Saudi Arabia.
The First National Company for Human Resources (FNRCO) has signed a strategic partnership agreement under which it will represent the National Inspection & Technical Testing Company (TUV NORD), a company specialized in management systems, certification and HSE training in the Middle East. The agreement seeks to explore a business relationship that will bring value to FAHSS/TUV NORD, the FNRCO and its mutual customers in Saudi Arabia, in terms of HR services and recruitment of Saudi and non-Saudi cadres.

The agreement was signed by Ali Jaber Al-Mahan, chairman of the board of directors of FNRCO, and Jamal Al-Baeejan, CEO of FAHSS/TUV NORD Saudi Arabia. 

FNRCO said in a statement that the partnership is part of the company’s strategy to exchange expertise in different fields with international institutions and companies, in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

“The strategic partnership aims to enhance the levels of joint work between the two companies through the exchange of information and engage in future activities and projects in the fields of Saudi and non-Saudi HR services,” it said.

The FNRCO has considerable experience in providing business and project development services in the Kingdom.

The company is registered and licensed by the Saudi Ministry of Labor and provides training for all professional and administrative specialties under the authorization of the General Organization for Technical Education and Vocational Training. The training covers maintenance and inspection services for electrical, mechanical and electronic works for industrial, petroleum and petrochemical companies.

FNRCO works in cooperation with the Human Resources Development Fund and Saudi Ministry of Labor to support the national vision and increase the employment of Saudi nationals. 

Bahrain has surpassed its previous ranking in the 2018 HSBC Expat Explorer Survey as the top destination in the Middle East region for individuals from across the world to resettle and enjoy an exceptional quality of life. Each year, the survey serves as a trusted assessment of expats’ experiences in relocation and career growth across the world. In the 2018 survey, Bahrain’s position improved to fifth position in the world for expat satisfaction, up from ninth in 2017.

The HSBC survey, conducted globally among 22,000 respondents, evaluates expat sentiment across three major components: Economics, experience and family. Bahrain’s standing improved markedly across each of these areas in the 2018 index, up by 12, five and four positions respectively, compared to 2017. The primary drivers of this performance include wage growth, opportunities for career progression, work-life balance, job security, access to quality child care and the welcoming social fabric of Bahrain.

Dr. Simon Galpin, managing director of the Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB), said: “We are consistently ranked as the top location in the MENA region to live, work and raise a family. From the exceptional primary and higher education available here, to the ways we are transforming public services, including housing and health care, Bahrain continues to represent a prime destination for expats to seamlessly integrate into our society and thrive.”

Bahrain is the only MENA nation in the 2018 HSBC survey rankings to have improved its position among the top 10 destinations considered. Other key indices, such as the 2018 InterNations Expat Survey, also rank Bahrain highly as a location for expats to settle and flourish. For the second year, Bahrain also achieved the No.1 global ranking in the InterNations survey, demonstrating high performance on factors such as “ease of settling in,” “feeling at home” and “digital life.” These factors indicate that Bahrain remains an open society in transition to capitalize on a transformative ecosystem in which the companies of the future can excel and grow.

The EDB is an investment promotion agency with overall responsibility for attracting investment into the country and supporting initiatives that enhance the investment climate.

