On both sides, residents prepare for worst

Israeli soldiers gather around Merkava tanks stationed along the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip on November 13 2018. (AFP)
Palestinians survey a destroyed residential building hit by Israeli airstrikes, in Gaza City, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. (AP)
AFP
  • In Gaza, a number of buildings destroyed in the last war with Israel in 2014 still have not been rebuilt
  • The streets of Gaza City, usually bustling and noisy, were deserted on Tuesday morning
AFP
GAZA: Israeli strikes kept Palestinians in Gaza on edge throughout the night over whether another devastating war was beginning, while tens of thousands of Israelis took refuge in shelters as rockets rained down.
“What happened was like an earthquake,” said Abu Ayman Lemzeni, who lives near Hamas’ Al-Aqsa TV building in Gaza City destroyed by an Israeli strike.
“As you see, here there is no more the grocery, the pharmacy, the office, the wall, the building.”
“The children are afraid. They are terrorized,” said Gaza resident Jamal Murtaja. “We could not sleep last night or this morning.”
Many had only a short time to flee their homes and found themselves in the street due to a lack of secure shelters. “As soon as we saw the missiles, we ran outside the house,” said Mohammed Aboud, who lives near the former Al-Amal Hotel building.
“We are civilians. We don’t have guns or rockets.”
Just 20 km away, on the other side of Israel’s heavily guarded security fence, the more than 128,000 residents of the coastal Israeli city of Ashkelon spent the night under rocket fire. “The girls are traumatized. It’s not possible,” said father of three Meir Edery.
Edery and his family took refuge in a shelter. A police spokesman said Israelis in Ashkelon have little more than 30 seconds to reach a secure location once an alert sounds.
“We are demanding that the government give us the ability to raise our children securely,” Edery said. “It’s our most basic right.”
Behind him, neighbors called out “destroy Hamas,” the Islamist movement that runs the Gaza Strip and with whom Israel has fought three wars since 2008.
Along the city’s port, nearly all stores had their shutters closed.
Under the azure blue sky, Nissim Arzoane, 65, came to cast his fishing line in the sea, as he does each day.
“We have to show them that we are not afraid,” he said.
Israeli authorities ordered the closure of schools and kindergartens, and many streets were deserted. Betty Calvo, 63, could not sleep at all the previous night.
In Gaza, a number of buildings destroyed in the last war with Israel in 2014 still have not been rebuilt.
The streets of Gaza City, usually bustling and noisy, were deserted on Tuesday morning.
“We have not forgotten the last war in 2014,” said Mohamed Bulbul, who lives in the southern sector of the city.
“People are tired of wars. That’s enough.”

Coalition airstrikes killed 28 in eastern Syria

A view shows damaged buildings in Deir Ezzor. (Reuters)
AFP
Coalition airstrikes killed 28 in eastern Syria

  • Since 2014 the US-led coalition has acknowledged direct responsibility for more than 1,100 civilian deaths in Syria and Iraq
AFP
Airstrikes by the US-led coalition have killed 28 people in an eastern Syria holdout of Daesh on the Iraqi border, a war monitor said on Tuesday.
Those killed in the village of Al-Shaafa on Sunday included 22 civilian members of Daesh families, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor said.
“On Tuesday, 22 bodies of civilians were retrieved including nine children, as well as the remains of six other people not yet identified,” Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman said.
“The strikes targeted Daesh homes in Al-Shaafa,” he said, inside a last pocket under terrorist control in the eastern province of Deir Ezzor.
The bodies could not be retrieved earlier because air raids were ongoing, he said.
A coalition spokesman did not immediately reply for a request for comment, but has previously said that it would investigate any credible claims of civilian casualties.
The coalition has been backing a Kurdish-led alliance called the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighting the terrorists.
The SDF late last month suspended its fight against Daesh in protest at Turkish shelling of Kurdish militia positions along Syria’s northern border.
But they said on Sunday they were resuming their battle after “intensive contacts” with the international coalition and “strong diplomatic activity” to defuse the crisis.
Daesh overran large parts of Syria and neighboring Iraq in 2014, proclaiming a “caliphate” in land it controlled.
But the terrorist group has since lost most of it to various offensives in both countries.
In Syria, the group has seen its presence reduced to parts of the vast desert and the pocket in Deir Ezzor.
Since 2014 the US-led coalition has acknowledged direct responsibility for more than 1,100 civilian deaths in Syria and Iraq, but rights groups put the number killed much higher.
Syria’s war has killed more than 360,000 people since it started in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-regime protests.

