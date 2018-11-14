You are here

  • Home
  • Sri Lanka parliament sacks Rajapaksa, leaving power vacuum
﻿

Sri Lanka parliament sacks Rajapaksa, leaving power vacuum

1 / 2
Members of the Sri Lankan parliament gather in the assembly hall in Colombo on Wednesday, November 14, as a majority voted to pass a motion of no-confidence in the controversially appointed government of Mahinda Rajapaksa. (AFP)
2 / 2
Protesters shout slogans outside the Sri Lankan Supreme Court, which on Tuesday, November 13, overruled President Maithripala Sirisena’s dissolution of parliament. (AFP)
Updated 14 November 2018
AFP
0

Sri Lanka parliament sacks Rajapaksa, leaving power vacuum

  • Sri Lanka has been locked in a power struggle since the prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was sacked
  • The power struggle has crippled the work of the administration
Updated 14 November 2018
AFP
0

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s parliament on Wednesday voted out the bitterly disputed government of former strongman Mahinda Rajapaksa, removing one controversial figure but leaving the country in a power vacuum.

The island nation has been in crisis since the president sacked prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on October 26 and replaced him with Rajapaksa, who served as president until being voted out three years ago.

On Tuesday the Supreme Court overruled the president’s dissolution of parliament and halted preparations for a snap election, in a major boost for the ousted prime minister.

In stormy scenes Wednesday, legislators gave their verdict on the two rivals — with a majority in the 225-member assembly supporting a no-confidence motion against Rajapaksa.

Parliament also passed motions declaring illegal the November 9 proclamations made by President Maithripala Sirisena to enshrine the power shift.

The result however does not automatically mean that Wickremesinghe, who has refused to leave the prime minister’s residence, has won the constitutional showdown.

Day-to-day administration remains paralyzed as the crisis drags on and there are growing fears for the economy and Sri Lanka’s ability to repay its huge foreign debts.

Though Wickremesinghe’s United National Party is the biggest in parliament, Sirisena retains the power to choose the next prime minister.

The UNP leader, who left his bunker at the Temple Trees official residence for the first time in nearly three weeks to go to parliament, still hailed the vote.

“This is a victory for the people,” Wickremesinghe told reporters, condemning the president’s actions as “illegal.”

He said officials should no longer take orders from the Rajapaksa-led “purported government.”

The UNP said that Sirisena must now call on Wickremesinghe to form a new government. UNP deputy leader Sajith Premadasa said: “For me, he is still the prime minister. Today, democracy prevailed.”

In a chaotic session, 72-year-old Rajapaksa and his legislator son Namal walked out of the red-carpeted chamber just before the speaker Karu Jayasuriya called for a vote.

Lawmakers loyal to Rajapaksa attempted to grab the mace, the assembly’s symbol of authority, to disrupt the vote, but the speaker pressed ahead.

“The ayes have it,” the speaker announced. “I rule that this House does not have confidence in the government (of Rajapaksa).”

Several Rajapaksa ministers came out of parliament accusing the speaker of violating parliamentary norms by holding the crucial vote.

“He has no bloody business calling a vote,” Leader of the House Dinesh Gunawardena told reporters.

However, shortly after the collapse of Rajapaksa’s administration, one of his ministers, Wasantha Senanayake switched to Wickremesinghe’s side. Three other MPs from Rajapaksa’s side defected to the UNP just before the vote.

Sirisena sacked the legislature on Friday shortly after an admission that Rajapaksa did not have a majority in the assembly.

Sirisena ordered a snap election on January 5, a move even the independent Elections Commission announced was unconstitutional and illegal.

A dozen petitions were filed in the Supreme Court which on Tuesday restored parliament and suspended the January 5 vote.

Parliament held its first session following the court ruling under tight security.

Thousands of armed police deployed along the key approach roads to parliament, which is located on a man-made lake island, with several anti-riot units on standby.

Parliament officials had feared that supporters of Rajapaksa’s party might try to stop legislators getting to parliament, but those concerns proved unfounded.

Topics: politics Sri Lanka

Related

0
World
Sri Lanka parties file court challenge against parliament sacking
0
World
Sri Lanka president summons Parliament amid political crisis

Duterte skips summit meetings but is in ‘top shape’

Updated 40 min 49 sec ago
Reuters
0

Duterte skips summit meetings but is in ‘top shape’

  • An official named four scheduled events that Duterte had not attended on Wednesday, during which the president “took power naps” to catch up on sleep
  • Duterte’s health has been a constant source of speculation since he disappeared from public view for a week last year
Updated 40 min 49 sec ago
Reuters
0

SINGAPORE: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte skipped several meetings at an Asia-Pacific summit in Singapore on Wednesday, prompting the 73-year-old’s office to issue a statement scotching speculation that it was due to ill health.
“We assure the nation that his aforementioned absence has nothing to do with his physical health and wellbeing which have been the subject of speculation,” spokesman Salvador Panelo said in a statement.
“The president’s constantly punishing work schedule is proof that he is in top physical shape.”
Panelo named four scheduled events that Duterte had not attended on Wednesday, during which the president “took power naps” to catch up on sleep, and said he would also skip a gala dinner with the leaders of nine Southeast Asian nations, US Vice President Mike Pence and several others.
Duterte’s health has been a constant source of speculation since he disappeared from public view for a week last year, and he has said openly that he is tired and would like to step down before the end of his term ends in 2022.
Last month Duterte’s office revealed that he had undergone a colonoscopy and he told reporters that a biopsy had shown he did not have cancer.
The constitution provides for the public to be told of the state of health of an incumbent president, if serious.
If a sitting president dies, is permanently disabled or removed through impeachment, the vice president succeeds to serve the remaining years in a six-year, single term.
Vice President Leni Robredo, a leader of the opposition, was elected separately in 2016. Speculation about Duterte’s health last month prompted concern that the Philippines could be headed for uncertainty given the highly polarized political climate.
Duterte has cited Robredo’s “incompetence” as a reason for his inability to quit as president.
Duterte has a record of skipping summit sessions, though he did not miss any as host when the Philippines held the chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) last year.
Panelo said it was “amusing that some quarters are making a big fuss” of Duterte’s absences, noting that he had attended ASEAN meetings with leaders from China, Japan and Russia.
“Last night, the president worked late and had only less than three hours of sleep,” he said. “It is unfortunate that the first event scheduled today was at 8:30a.m.”
Duterte is known for having an unorthodox working schedule that typically starts mid-afternoon and includes cabinet meetings that can go on beyond midnight.

Topics: ASEAN Summit Philippines Rodrigo Duterte

Related

Special 0
World
Philippines to send back shipload of garbage to South Korea
0
World
Philippine police colonel on Duterte drug list killed in shootout

Latest updates

Opening the door to Middle Eastern designers at Dubai Design Week
0
Duterte skips summit meetings but is in ‘top shape’
0
Bollywood meets Hollywood as Indian stars wed at Italy villa
0
World boxing champ Amir Khan eyes Kingdom for new academy
0
‘Substantial progress’ made on major China trade deal that excludes US
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.