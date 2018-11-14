You are here

  • Home
  • Assad calls on Syria’s Druze minority to do military service
﻿

Assad calls on Syria’s Druze minority to do military service

Assad’s call for the Druze to do military service comes after a mass abduction by the Daesh group. (File/AFP)
Updated 14 November 2018
AFP
0

Assad calls on Syria’s Druze minority to do military service

  • Since the conflict erupted in 2011, thousands of Druze, especially those in Sweida, have refused to be conscripted, instead joining local militias promising to protect the region
  • The main way the Druze community could support the army was to do military service, Assad said
Updated 14 November 2018
AFP
0

DAMASCUS: Syrian President Bashar Assad has called on the country’s Druze community to do military service, days after members of the minority were released following a mass abduction in July by the Daesh group.
Sweida province is the heartland of Syria’s Druze minority, who made up around three percent of the country’s pre-war population — or around 700,000 people.
Since the conflict erupted in 2011, thousands of Druze, especially those in Sweida, have refused to be conscripted, instead joining local militias promising to protect the region.
Damascus has so far turned a blind eye as long as the Druze militias do not ally with rebel groups.
Speaking to a group of former hostages and their families on Tuesday, Assad thanked the army, saying that without them “the abducted people would not have been freed.”
“We owe a great debt to (the army) and as for you... your responsibility is even greater,” he said in a video published on the presidency’s official Telegram account.
The main way the Druze community could support the army was to do military service, Assad added.
The Druze, followers of a secretive offshoot of Islam, are considered heretics by the Sunni extremists of Daesh.
Daesh militants abducted about 30 people — mostly women and children — from Sweida in late July during the deadliest attack on the Druze during the Syrian civil war.
Some of the hostages died while others were freed last month in a prisoner swap. The remaining 19, mostly women and children, were released last week.
Before the war began, Syrian men aged 18 and older had to serve up to two years in the army, after which they became reserves available for call-up in times of crisis.
In the past seven years, fatalities, injuries and defections are estimated to have halved the once 300,000-strong army.
To compensate, the force has relied on reservists and militias as well as indefinitely extending military service for young conscripts.

Topics: Bashar Al Assad Syria Druze

Related

Developing 0
Middle-East
Syria army frees 19 Druze hostages from Daesh
0
Middle-East
First elections for Druze in Israeli Golan divide community

Netanyahu defends Gaza ceasefire after Israeli criticism

Updated 43 min 33 sec ago
AFP
0

Netanyahu defends Gaza ceasefire after Israeli criticism

  • ‘Our enemies begged for a ceasefire and they knew very well why’
  • The deal has provoked criticism from within Netanyahu’s government
Updated 43 min 33 sec ago
AFP
0

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday defended his decision to accept a ceasefire after the worst escalation with Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip since a 2014 war.
“In times of emergency, when making decisions crucial to security, the public can’t always be privy to the considerations that must be hidden from the enemy,” he said at a ceremony in honor of Israel’s founding father David Ben-Gurion.
“Our enemies begged for a ceasefire and they knew very well why.”
The deal has provoked criticism from within Netanyahu’s government as well as from Israelis who live near the Gaza Strip and want further action against its Islamist rulers Hamas.

Topics: Israel Gaza strip Palestine Benjamin Netanyahu

Related

0
Middle-East
Rocket barrages, Israeli strikes threaten new Gaza war
0
Middle-East
At least six dead in Israel-Palestine clashes in the Gaza Strip

Latest updates

Saudi budget carrier flyadeal to pick Airbus or Boeing jets by end of month
0
Netanyahu defends Gaza ceasefire after Israeli criticism
0
Israel’s defense minister resigns
0
Global oil market faces surplus throughout 2019 as demand growth slows
0
Iraq to exchange food for Iranian gas, seeks US approval
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.