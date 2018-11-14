You are here

Oil extends 7% slump from previous day

The surge in US production is contributing to rising global stockpiles. (Reuters)
Updated 14 November 2018
Reuters


  • Oil markets are being pressured from two sides: a surge in supply and increasing concerns about an economic slowdown
  • OPEC has been making increasingly frequent public statements that it would start withholding crude in 2019


SINGAPORE: Oil markets slipped again on Wednesday, extending losses from a 7 percent plunge the previous session as surging supply and the specter of faltering demand scared off investors.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures were at $55.50 per barrel at 0514 GMT, down 19 cents from their last settlement.
International benchmark Brent crude oil futures were down 22 cents at $65.25 per barrel.
Crude oil has lost over a quarter of its value since early October in what has become one of the biggest declines since prices collapsed in 2014.
The slump in spot prices has turned the entire forward curve for crude oil upside down.
Spot prices in September were significantly higher than those for later delivery, a structure known as backwardation that implies a tight market as it is unattractive to put oil into storage.
By mid-November, the curve had flipped into contango, when crude prices for immediate delivery are cheaper than those for later dispatch. That implies an oversupplied market as it makes it attractive to store oil for later sale.
Oil markets are being pressured from two sides: a surge in supply and increasing concerns about an economic slowdown.
US crude oil output from its seven major shale basins is expected to hit a record of 7.94 million barrels per day (bpd) in December, the US Department of Energy’s Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Tuesday.
That surge in onshore output has helped overall US crude production hit a record 11.6 million bpd, making the United States the world’s biggest oil producer ahead of Russia and Saudi Arabia.
Most analysts expect US output to climb above 12 million bpd within the first half of 2019.
“This will, in our view, cap any upside above $85 per barrel (for oil prices),” said Jon Andersson, head of commodities at Vontobel Asset Management.
The surge in US production is contributing to rising stockpiles.
US crude stocks climbed by 7.8 million barrels in the week ending Nov. 2 to 432 million as refineries cut output, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday.
The producer group Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has been watching the jump in supply and price slump with concern.
OPEC has been making increasingly frequent public statements that it would start withholding crude in 2019 to tighten supply and prop up prices.
“OPEC and Russia are under pressure to reduce current production levels, which is a decision that we expect to be taken at the next OPEC meeting on Dec. 6,” said Andersson.
That puts OPEC on a collision course with US President Donald Trump, who publicly supports low oil prices and who has called on OPEC not to cut production.



Saudi budget carrier flyadeal to pick Airbus or Boeing jets by end of month

Updated 14 November 2018
Reuters
Saudi budget carrier flyadeal to pick Airbus or Boeing jets by end of month


Reuters
DUBAI: Saudi Arabian budget airline flyadeal aims to decide whether to order Airbus or Boeing narrow-body jets by the end of this month, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
Flyadeal, a subsidiary of state-owned Saudi Arabian Airlines, had been due to decide on the order for 30 Airbus A320neos or Boeing 737 MAXs in the second quarter but held off to further assess the performance of the revamped models.
“We want some evidence because we’re committing a huge chunk of capital,” Con Korfiatis told Reuters at a Dubai conference, adding that the planemakers had competed “very vigorously.”
Flyadeal is a pure low-cost airline, with passengers charged for meals and checked luggage, a model that has so far not had major success in the Middle East beyond UAE-headquartered Air Arabia.
The order for the planes, which are the latest versions of world’s most used jets and typically employed for short to medium haul flights, would be worth more than $3 billion at current list prices, although industry sources say discounts of around 50 percent are common on such large orders.
Although the world’s two largest planemakers say they are mostly sold out of the jets until 2024, the order will give flyadeal a pipeline allowing it to plan for long-term growth.
The airline, which plans to add around 10 aircraft a year to its fleet from 2020, will next year start leasing the model of jet it orders until it receives its first aircraft from the production line, Korfiatis said.
Flyadeal operates a fleet of eight leased Airbus A320ceos and will add another three by early January 2019, allowing it to expand from 10 to 14 domestic destinations.
The airline, which launched in September 2017, has carried more than 2 million passengers so far and expects to carry more than 3.5 million in 2019, Korfiatis said.
It is also planning to launch its first international flight next year which will likely be to Egypt, Turkey, or to other Gulf Arab countries.



