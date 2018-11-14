You are here

  • Home
  • Iran executes ‘Sultan of Coins’ convicted of hoarding
﻿

Iran executes ‘Sultan of Coins’ convicted of hoarding

Vahid Mazloumin appears in court for the first time on charges of manipulating the currency market. (Tasnim News Agency/Reuters)
Updated 14 November 2018
AP
0

Iran executes ‘Sultan of Coins’ convicted of hoarding

  • State TV reported that Vahid Mazloumin and his accomplice, Mohammad Ismail Ghasemi, were hanged early Wednesday
  • Iran detained Mazloumin in July for hoarding two tons of gold coins
Updated 14 November 2018
AP
0

TEHRAN: Iran executed the so-called “Sultan of Coins” and his accomplice on Wednesday for hoarding gold coins and other hard currency, signaling zero tolerance as it tries to shore up its currency in the face of an economic crisis.

State TV reported that Vahid Mazloumin and his accomplice, Mohammad Ismail Ghasemi, were hanged early Wednesday. They were convicted of manipulating coin and hard currency markets through illegal and unauthorized deals as well as smuggling. An unspecified number of other accomplices went to prison.

Iran detained Mazloumin, 58, in July for hoarding two tons of gold coins.

Iranians have stocked up on gold coins and other safe-haven investments as the local currency has plummeted in recent months amid renewed US sanctions following President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal in May.

The Iranian rial has plunged to 135,000 to the dollar from last year’s rate of around 40,500.

Last week, President Hassan Rouhani said the Islamic Republic’s already-ailing economy is in a “war situation.” Sporadic protests over the deteriorating economy have erupted in recent months.

Topics: Iran currency economy

Related

0
Business & Economy
Iranian rial hits record low at 128,000 to the dollar
0
Business & Economy
Iran faces ‘economic disaster’ as currency plunges to new low

Netanyahu defends Gaza ceasefire after Israeli criticism

Updated 14 November 2018
AFP
0

Netanyahu defends Gaza ceasefire after Israeli criticism

  • ‘Our enemies begged for a ceasefire and they knew very well why’
  • The deal has provoked criticism from within Netanyahu’s government
Updated 14 November 2018
AFP
0

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday defended his decision to accept a ceasefire after the worst escalation with Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip since a 2014 war.
“In times of emergency, when making decisions crucial to security, the public can’t always be privy to the considerations that must be hidden from the enemy,” he said at a ceremony in honor of Israel’s founding father David Ben-Gurion.
“Our enemies begged for a ceasefire and they knew very well why.”
The deal has provoked criticism from within Netanyahu’s government as well as from Israelis who live near the Gaza Strip and want further action against its Islamist rulers Hamas.

Topics: Israel Gaza strip Palestine Benjamin Netanyahu

Related

0
Middle-East
Rocket barrages, Israeli strikes threaten new Gaza war
0
Middle-East
At least six dead in Israel-Palestine clashes in the Gaza Strip

Latest updates

World boxing champ Amir Khan eyes Kingdom for new academy
0
‘Substantial progress’ made on major China trade deal that excludes US
0
Saudi budget carrier flyadeal to pick Airbus or Boeing jets by end of month
0
Netanyahu defends Gaza ceasefire after Israeli criticism
0
Israel defense minister urges early elections after resigning
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.