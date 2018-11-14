Spain’s Provacuno aims to beef up Saudi market

You are here

﻿

Abdulaziz Alaquil Jeddah: Provacuno, the inter-professional organization of the Spanish beef industry, is currently on a promotional tour across the Kingdom showcasing the benefits of their high-quality and environmentally-friendly beef production. A non-profit organization officially recognized by the Spanish government, Provacuno represents 85 percent of the Spanish beef industry.
Established in 1997, Provacuno comprises national associations representing and protecting the interests of companies involved in the production, industrial, and commercial sectors of the Spanish beef industry. Their annual meat production exceeds 650,000 tons, and they have over 110,000 farms, with industry exports amounting to 175,000 tons annually.
For the past 20 years, they have officially been recognized by the Spanish Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, as an agro-food inter-professional organization.
Along with defending the interests of the Spanish beef industry, from production, through processing, and trading, Provacuno aims to support the internationalization process of beef companies into export markets such as Saudi Arabia. Their promotion of responsible beef consumption through research and development programs is done with the goal of enhancing the beef industry’s image through their sustainable and environmentally-friendly production processes that are in strict compliance with the European Production Model, which adheres to the most stringent of standards regarding animal welfare, hygiene control, and environmental protection. While at the same time, they are able to cater to international market demands, such as being 100 percent halal-certified for Saudi markets.
Representatives of Provacuno are currently in the Kingdom promoting their marketing campaign “What a Wonderful European Beef,” which will conclude at the Foodex Saudi 2018 in Jeddah on Thursday. During this campaign trail, they organized a presentation on Spanish beef at the residence of Ambassador of Spain to Saudi Arabia Don Alvaro Iranzo in Riyadh.
The event was attended by over 50 Saudi import and distribution agents, who sampled Provacuno’s beef prepared by Spanish Chef Fernando Del Cerro.
Provacuno considers Saudi Arabia a key target market as it is one of the largest meat-consuming nations in the world reliant on quality meat imports. In 2017, the Kingdom produced 60,000 tons of meat while consuming over 220,000 tons. Recently, Brazil (39 percent) overtook India (26 percent) as the main exporter of beef to the Kingdom.
Along with meeting with industry executives in Riyadh, Provacuno also hosted a cooking workshop at the King Abdul Aziz University (KAU) in Jeddah.

Golden Gate Developers launched their residential development project Golden Gate on Saturday at the Four Seasons Hotel in Bahrain Bay. The project is a result of a joint venture between Bahraini-based company Kooheji Golden Gate and Indian real estate companies Ajmera Realty and Mayfair Housing.

The launch event was open to the public, who had an exclusive first look at the property in its entirety. Guests were also treated to a 360-degree virtual reality tour, where they were able to walk through the property and have a virtual experience of living in their homes. 

Chairman of Kooheji Golden Gate Ishaq Al-Kooheji said: “The innovation and creativity that we have shown will only propel Bahrain into the spotlight, making the Kingdom an exemplar of excellence in the real estate industry.”

Manoj Ajmera, managing director of Ajmera Realty, said: “We are thrilled with the way the launch has taken off and are expecting only bigger and greater successes for the Golden Gate project and our growing relationship with the Kingdom of Bahrain.”

Real estate firms Ajmera Realty and Mayfair Housing have delivered a number of commercial and residential spaces in India.

This partnership aims at fostering a long-lasting relationship between these two nations and attracting more foreign investment into the country. 

The property will be situated in the heart of Bahrain Bay, one of the most desirable locations for residential and commercial developments in the country where amenities and transport links are easily accessible for residents to enjoy. Golden Gate will be developed over 140,000 square meters providing views of the waterfront and iconic Bahraini landmarks.

The project will feature a “modernistic interpretation of traditional architecture” and aims to become the tallest residential towers in the country, consisting of two towers with 45 and 53 stories and a total of 746 luxurious apartments, starting at 45,000 Bahraini Dinar ($119,380). The development fuses both Bahraini and Indian cultures, paying homage to their rich cultural backgrounds. 

Nayan Shah, chairman of Mayfair Housing, said: “Bahrain was a great choice for our first international venture as Golden Gate Developers, and Bahrain Bay was the best place to begin our journey. We are impressed with the country’s business-friendly mentality and strong work ethic, which enabled us to create possibilities such as the Golden Gate project, which we hope to make a prestigious landmark.”  

