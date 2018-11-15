You are here

Singapore Airlines finds premium economy a tougher sell on new non-stop US flights

A Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900ULR prepares for take-off. (Reuters)
Updated 15 November 2018
Reuters
  • The carrier last month resumed after five years the world’s longest commercial flight
  • It represents a major expansion in the US market for Singapore Airlines
SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines is facing no problem selling business-class tickets on its ultra-long non-stop flights to the United States but is having to price premium economy seats very attractively, a senior executive said on Wednesday.
The carrier last month resumed after five years the world’s longest commercial flight, an almost 19-hour non-stop journey from Singapore to New York.
The airline ordered seven new ultra-long-range twin-engine Airbus SE A350-900ULRs fitted with just 67 business class and 94 premium economy seats for those flights and for non-stop services to Los Angeles and San Francisco. These flights have no economy class seats.
It represents a major expansion in the US market for Singapore Airlines and a test of whether the carrier can charge the 20 percent price premium that travel industry data shows is typical for ultra-long non-stop services due to their popularity with time-sensitive business travelers.
Singapore Airlines Executive Vice President Commercial Mak Swee Wah said there was existing demand for business class which he expected would continue to pick up.
For premium economy, however, he said some markets were not “entirely familiar” with the product, which offers more leg room and other amenities than economy class.
“I think we need to continue to stimulate and encourage the market to consider this product, initially with very attractive pricing, but eventually I think people will see that even at prices which we offer it is a good product to purchase because it is a very long flight,” he said at an analyst and media briefing.
His comments came after Singapore Airlines reported on Tuesday an 81 percent plunge in second-quarter net profit, hurt by higher fuel prices, lower airfares and non-cash losses at its part-owned Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd.
Yields, a proxy for ticket prices, fell 2.2 percent in the second quarter compared with a year earlier, failing to help offset the impact of a 24 percent rise in fuel prices.
Singapore Airlines is offering premium economy fares as low as S$1,698 ($1,230.17) return from Singapore to New York for weekday travel over part of the peak Christmas travel period, according to its website.
That is in line with economy class fares from premium rivals like Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. and Dubai-based Emirates that require a stop and a longer travel time, according to a Reuters search on Expedia.
When it previously flew to New York and Los Angeles non-stop on four-engined A340-500 jets that used more fuel, it had initially offered both “executive economy” and business class but later switched to all business class. Those flights were abandoned in 2013 when high fuel prices made them uneconomic.
A Singapore Airlines spokesman said on Thursday that the airline constantly reviewed its cabin configurations.
“However, at this point we are confident we have the right balance with business class and premium economy class seating on our A350-900ULRs, and there are no plans to change it,” he said.

American Airlines ‘unaware’ of some Boeing 737 MAX functions until last week

Updated 15 November 2018
Reuters
  • The FAA and Boeing are evaluating the need for software or design changes to 737 MAX jets
  • ‘Safety remains our top priority and is a core value for everyone at Boeing’
WASHINGTON: American Airlines Group Inc. said on Wednesday it was “unaware” of some functions of an anti-stall system on Boeing Co’s 737 MAX until last week.
Boeing and the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued guidance on the system last week after a Lion Air jet crashed in Indonesia on Oct. 29, killing all 189 people on board.
The FAA warned airlines last week that erroneous inputs from the system’s sensors could lead the jet to automatically pitch its nose down even when autopilot is turned off, making it difficult for pilots to control.
The system was designed to prevent the jet from stalling, according to information provided by Boeing to airlines.
“We value our partnership with Boeing, but were unaware of some of the functionality of the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) installed on the MAX 8,” an American Airlines spokesman said.
“We must ensure that our pilots are fully trained on procedures and understand key systems on the aircraft they fly.”
Indonesian investigators said on Monday the situation the crew of a doomed Lion Air jet was believed to have faced was not contained in the aircraft’s flight manual. US pilot unions were also not aware of potential risks, pilot unions said.
The FAA and Boeing are evaluating the need for software or design changes to 737 MAX jets in the wake of the Lion Air crash, the regulator said on Tuesday.
The American Airlines spokesman said his airline was continuing to work with Boeing and the FAA and would keep pilots informed of any updates.
A Boeing spokeswoman said the manufacturer could not discuss specifics of an ongoing investigation but it had provided two updates for operators around the world that re-emphasize existing procedures to deal with situations relating to MCAS.
“We are confident in the safety of the 737 MAX,” she said. “Safety remains our top priority and is a core value for everyone at Boeing.”

