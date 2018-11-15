You are here

﻿

Oil prices slip on concerns of looming oversupply, economic downturn

The American Petroleum Institute said late on Wednesday that crude inventories rose by 8.8 million barrels in the week to November 9 to 440.7 million. (Reuters)
Updated 15 November 2018
Reuters
Oil prices slip on concerns of looming oversupply, economic downturn

  • Since early October, oil prices have lost around a quarter of their value as supply soars
  • China is the world’s biggest oil importer and the second-largest crude consumer
Updated 15 November 2018
Reuters
SINGAPORE: Oil prices slipped on Thursday, weighed down by rising supply going into a market in which consumption is expected to slow down amid a glum economic outlook.
Front-month Brent crude oil futures were trading at $65.88 per barrel at 0441 GMT, down 24 cents, or 0.4 percent, from their last close.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $55.96 a barrel, down 29 cents, or 0.5 percent.
Since early October, oil prices have lost around a quarter of their value as supply soars just as demand is expected to slow down along with an economic downturn.
“Asian refiners and consumers we speak with are mentioning initial concerns of slowing demand,” said Mike Corley, president of Mercatus Energy Advisers.
US bank Morgan Stanley said in a note on Wednesday that China’s economic “conditions deteriorated materially” in the third quarter of 2018, while analysts at Capital Economics said China’s “near-term economic outlook still remains downbeat.”
China is the world’s biggest oil importer and the second-largest crude consumer.
Meanwhile, data released this week showed economic contraction in industrial powerhouses Japan and Germany in the third quarter.
At the same time, supply has been surging, especially due to a 22 percent rise in US crude oil production this year to a record 11.6 million barrels per day (bpd).
“Producers...have more barrels than they can sell at the moment,” said Mercatus Energy Advisers’ Corley.
As a result, oil inventories are rising. The American Petroleum Institute said late on Wednesday that crude inventories rose by 8.8 million barrels in the week to Nov. 9 to 440.7 million, compared with analyst expectations for an increase of 3.2 million barrels.
Fearing a renewed glut like in 2014, when prices crashed under the weight of oversupply, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is discussing supply cuts.
To do so successfully, OPEC — under the de-facto leadership of Saudi Arabia — will need Russia on its side, which is not an OPEC member.
A joint effort between OPEC and Russia to withhold supply from 2017 was a major contributor to crude price rises last year and in the first half of 2018.
“Russia and OPEC and Saudi Arabia — they are observing the market. If they see that there is dis-balance between supply and demand, (they) will of course take a joint action to reduce supply,” said Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russian Direct Investment Fund, the country’s sovereign wealth investment body.

American Airlines ‘unaware’ of some Boeing 737 MAX functions until last week

Updated 15 November 2018
Reuters
American Airlines 'unaware' of some Boeing 737 MAX functions until last week

  • The FAA and Boeing are evaluating the need for software or design changes to 737 MAX jets
  • ‘Safety remains our top priority and is a core value for everyone at Boeing’
Updated 15 November 2018
Reuters
WASHINGTON: American Airlines Group Inc. said on Wednesday it was “unaware” of some functions of an anti-stall system on Boeing Co’s 737 MAX until last week.
Boeing and the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued guidance on the system last week after a Lion Air jet crashed in Indonesia on Oct. 29, killing all 189 people on board.
The FAA warned airlines last week that erroneous inputs from the system’s sensors could lead the jet to automatically pitch its nose down even when autopilot is turned off, making it difficult for pilots to control.
The system was designed to prevent the jet from stalling, according to information provided by Boeing to airlines.
“We value our partnership with Boeing, but were unaware of some of the functionality of the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) installed on the MAX 8,” an American Airlines spokesman said.
“We must ensure that our pilots are fully trained on procedures and understand key systems on the aircraft they fly.”
Indonesian investigators said on Monday the situation the crew of a doomed Lion Air jet was believed to have faced was not contained in the aircraft’s flight manual. US pilot unions were also not aware of potential risks, pilot unions said.
The FAA and Boeing are evaluating the need for software or design changes to 737 MAX jets in the wake of the Lion Air crash, the regulator said on Tuesday.
The American Airlines spokesman said his airline was continuing to work with Boeing and the FAA and would keep pilots informed of any updates.
A Boeing spokeswoman said the manufacturer could not discuss specifics of an ongoing investigation but it had provided two updates for operators around the world that re-emphasize existing procedures to deal with situations relating to MCAS.
“We are confident in the safety of the 737 MAX,” she said. “Safety remains our top priority and is a core value for everyone at Boeing.”

