South Korea dismantles guard posts with dynamite, excavators

A South Korean soldier stands guard on Thursday, November 15, as construction equipment is used to destroy a South Korean guard post in the demilitarized zone dividing the two Koreas. (AFP)
Updated 15 November 2018
AP
South Korea dismantles guard posts with dynamite, excavators

  • Last week the two Koreas finished withdrawing troops and firearms from some of the guard posts along their border before dismantling them
  • The Koreas each agreed to dismantle or disarm 11 of their guard posts by the end of this month
Updated 15 November 2018
AP
CHEORWON, South Korea: South Korea exploded a front-line guard post Thursday, sending plumes of thick, black smoke into the sky above the border with North Korea, in the most dramatic scene to date in the rivals’ efforts to reduce animosities that sparked last year’s fears of war.
Last week the two Koreas finished withdrawing troops and firearms from some of the guard posts along their border before dismantling them. The steps are part of agreements signed in September during a meeting between their leaders in Pyongyang, North Korea’s capital.
On Thursday, South Korea’s military invited a group of journalists to watch the destruction of a guard post with dynamite in the central border area of Cheorwon. The journalists were asked to stay hundreds of meters (yards) away as black smoke enveloped the hilly border area. They later watched soldiers and other workers bulldoze another guard post.
While most of the South Korean guard posts are being destroyed with construction equipment for environmental and safety reasons, dynamite was used for the first structure because of its location on a high hill where it was difficult employ excavators, the Defense Ministry said.
North Korea is demolishing its guard posts with explosives, according to South Korean media.
The guard posts are inside the 248-kilometer (155-mile)-long, 4-kilometer (2.5-mile)-wide border called the Demilitarized Zone. Unlike its name, it’s the world’s most heavily fortified border with an estimated 2 million land mines planted in and near the zone. The area has been the site of violence and bloodshed since the 1945 division of the Korean Peninsula, and civilians need special government approval to enter the zone.
The Koreas each agreed to dismantle or disarm 11 of their guard posts by the end of this month before jointly verifying the destruction next month. South Korea had about 60 posts inside the DMZ guarded by layers of barbed wire and manned by troops with machine guns. North Korea was estimated to have 160 such front-line posts.
Under the September agreements, the Koreas are also disarming the shared border village of Panmunjom and clearing mines from another DMZ area where they plan their first-ever joint searches for Korean War dead. They’ve also halted live-fire exercises along the border.
The deals are among a set of steps they have taken since North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reached out to Seoul and Washington early this year with a vague commitment to nuclear disarmament. The fast-improving inter-Korean ties have raised worries among many in South Korea and the United States as global diplomacy on the North’s nuclear weapons program has produced little recent progress.

Punch-up in Sri Lankan parliament as thousands rally

Updated 7 min 50 sec ago
AFP
Punch-up in Sri Lankan parliament as thousands rally

  • Fisticuffs broke out in the national parliament as a majority of MPs moved another resolution against PM nominee Rajapaksa
  • Four-time prime minister Wickremesinghe, popular with Western countries for his economic reforms, has refused to leave his official residence after being fired by the president
Updated 7 min 50 sec ago
AFP
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s political crisis descended into farce Thursday with MPs throwing punches and projectiles in parliament, a day after voting the disputed prime minister out of office and leaving the country without a government.
President Maithripala Sirisena, who triggered the unprecedented constitutional standoff by sacking prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe last month, held talks Thursday with parties representing a majority in the legislature in a bid to defuse tensions.
An MP who was at the closed-door talks said there was no breakthrough to end the deadlock, but the parties agreed not to escalate tensions.
“The only way out is for the president to respect the no-confidence motion against his PM nominee,” the legislator said referring to Wednesday’s vote against Mahinda Rajapaksa’s disputed government.
There was no immediate comment from Sirisena about the talks involving Wickremesinghe’s United National Party and two other smaller groups who together have 122 out of 225 MPs in the House.
The discussions followed a mass rally in Colombo where activists denounced Sirisena’s October 26 sacking of Wickremesinghe that plunged the Indian Ocean nation into turmoil three weeks ago.
Fisticuffs broke out in the national parliament earlier in the day as a majority of MPs moved another resolution against Rajapaksa, this time to reject his call for snap elections.
“It was difficult to make out immediately who was hitting whom, but several were hurt, but not seriously,” an official in parliament told AFP. “The speaker adjourned the House till tomorrow (Friday).”
The official said an MP from toppled premier Rajapaksa’s party injured himself trying to rip out the speaker’s microphone and had to be taken to hospital with a bleeding hand.
Two weeks after dismissing Wickremesinghe and appointing Rajapaksa in his place, Sirisena dissolved the strategically important Indian Ocean nation’s parliament and called snap elections for January.
However, these moves were suspended by the Supreme Court on Tuesday pending an investigation. Day-to-day administration in Sri Lanka remains paralyzed as the crisis drags on.
Parliament reconvened on Wednesday and lawmakers approved a motion of no-confidence in what they called Rajapaksa’s “purported” cabinet, also passing motions declaring Sirisena’s moves illegal.
Thursday’s routine parliament session, the first since Rajapaksa and his disputed administration were deposed, began with the speaker announcing that the country now had no government.
“As of now, there is no prime minister, no cabinet ministers and no government in Sri Lanka,” said Karu Jayasuriya, wearing his black and gold robe. “I do not recognize anyone as prime minister.”
The vote ousting Rajapaksa and the Supreme Court’s rulings were a major boost to Wickremesinghe.
The four-time prime minister, popular with Western countries for his economic reforms, had refused to leave his official residence after being fired by the president.
Sirisena, who is vested with constitutional powers to induct a new prime minister and a cabinet of ministers, was yet to take note of Wednesday’s no-confidence motion.
On Thursday he accused Jayasuriya of violating legislative traditions, saying the signatures of 122 legislators who opposed Rajapaksa had not been certified as genuine and also pointed to a typographical error.
“We don’t need to submit signatures to the President. All he has to do is take notice of the resolution passed by parliament. He need not be a proofreader,” leftist lawmaker Bimal Ratnayake said.
The president also rejected the position that he did not have the power to sack Wickremesinghe and replace him with Rajapaksa.
The crisis has alarmed the international community.
Germany’s ambassador Joern Rohde tweeted on Thursday that it was a “bad day for democracy in Sri Lanka... reading about throwing objects at the speaker and preventing votes is unbecoming of a democracy.”
“There is political and economic instability. Our international image has been badly damaged,” Jayasuriya told Sirisena in a letter released to the media before his meeting with Sirisena later in the day.

