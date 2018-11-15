British PM rules out second Brexit referendum

You are here

British Prime Minister Theresa May said if politicians reject her Brexit deal, it will set the country on ‘a path of deep and grave uncertainty.’ (AP Photo)
LONDON: British Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday ruled out holding a second referendum on Brexit despite calls from several MPs who argued her draft divorce deal with the EU was doomed.
“As far as I’m concerned, there will not be a second referendum,” May said at a press conference in Downing Street.
Defiant in the face of mounting criticism, May added, “I believe with every fiber of my being that the course I have set out is the right one for my country.”

May compared herself to legendary English cricketer Geoffrey Boycott, noting that he was hard to get out even if his run-scoring was sometimes slow.
Asked whether she would be able to “deliver the runs” for Britain, May said she would dig in and fight.
“Can I just say that you might recall from previous comments I have made about cricket that one of my cricket heroes was always Geoffrey Boycott,” she said.
“And what did you know about Geoffrey Boycott? Geoffrey Boycott stuck to it and he got the runs in the end.”
Boycott, who was known for his conservative batting style, scored over 8,000 runs in test cricket. 

Meanwhile, The Northern Irish party propping up British Prime Minister Theresa May’s minority government, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), wants a Conservative Party leader who will “deliver on Brexit,” its deputy leader said following calls for May to resign on Thursday.
“There’s a lot of machinations going on within the Conservative Party at the moment, we’ll have to wait and see how that plays out,” Nigel Dodds told Northern Irish broadcaster UTV.
“The leadership of the Conservative Party is a matter for the Conservative Party but what we want to see is a Tory leader that will actually deliver on Brexit and most importantly, match their actions with their words when it comes to the integrity of the union.”

Daesh actions also included and attack in France in 2015, where Stade de France and the Bataclan theatre were targeted. (AFP)
SYDNEY: Groups aligned with Daesh have warned of further attacks on Australia and other Western nations in online posters featuring the deadly lone wolf stabbing rampage in Melbourne last week.

“Australia, don’t think you are away from our attacks,” read one poster, which showed a photo of a vehicle the Melbourne attacker set alight during his attack last Friday.

The SITE Intelligence Group which monitors terror threats said the graphic was issued on Wednesday by a foundation, which is aligned with the Daesh.

Another graphic posted online and distributed by SITE showed an image drawn from social media showing the Melbourne attacker, Hassan Khalid Shire Ali, trying to stab a policeman before he was fatally shot.

A text overlay on the image says: “Melbourne today — What is the next city tomorrow??!”

Shire Ali stabbed and killed one man during the incident and wounded two others before being killed by police.

Australian police characterized the attack as “terrorism” and said the 30-year-old Somali-born Shire Ali was inspired by Daesh, but acted alone and had no known ties to the group.

On the day of the attack, Daesh said via its propaganda arm that Shire Ali was a Daesh fighter and carried out the operation, but provided no evidence to back its claim.

Australia is a member of the US-led coalition that has been fighting Daesh in Syria and Iraq since 2014.

The terrorists took large swathes of Syria and Iraq that year, proclaiming a “caliphate” across land it controlled.

But the group has since lost most of that territory to multiple offensives on both sides of the border.

