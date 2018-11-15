You are here

Senate rejects bid to block American arms sale to Bahrain

The Senate has blocked legislation to stop an estimated $300 million in arms sales to Bahrain. (Reuters)
Updated 15 November 2018
AP
Senate rejects bid to block American arms sale to Bahrain

  • Opponents of the bill said Bahrain is a critical ally of US
  • Bahrain is a member of the Arab coalition fighting the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen
Updated 15 November 2018
AP
WASHINGTON: The Senate has blocked legislation to stop an estimated $300 million in arms sales to Bahrain.

Opponents of the bill said Bahrain is a critical ally and home to a naval base the US needs to protect its interests in the region.

Lawmakers rejected a call by Republican Sen. Rand Paul to send a message that the US is "done with the war in Yemen."

The vote against Paul's resolution disapproving of the arms sale was 77-21.

Bahrain is a member of the Arab coalition fighting the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen since March 2015.
 

Topics: Senate Bahrain US arm sales

North Korea says it has tested new “high-tech tactical” weapon

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects Samjiyon County, in this undated photo released on October 30, 2018 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). (REUTERS)
Updated 39 sec ago
AP
North Korea says it has tested new "high-tech tactical" weapon

  • The North has reportedly expressed anger in recent days at South Korea’s resumption of small-scale military drills with the United States
Updated 39 sec ago
AP
SEOUL, South Korea: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un observed the successful test of a “newly developed high-tech tactical” weapon, the nation’s state media reported Friday, though it didn’t describe what sort of weapon it was.
It didn’t appear to be a nuclear or missile-related test, a string of which last year had many fearing war before the North turned to engagement and diplomacy early this year. Still, any mention of weapons testing could influence the direction of stalled diplomacy between Washington and Pyongyang that’s meant to rid the North of its nuclear weapons.
The North said the test took place at the Academy of National Defense Science and that Kim couldn’t suppress his “passionate joy” at the success of the test.
The North has reportedly expressed anger in recent days at South Korea’s resumption of small-scale military drills with the United States. But Friday’s report didn’t appear to focus on North Korean claims of US and South Korean hostility, as it did when announcing previous weapons tests. Last year’s weapons tests, many experts believe, put the North on the brink of a viable arsenal of nuclear-tipped missiles that can target anywhere in the mainland United States.
The North says this recent unspecified weapon has been under development for a long time and will help strengthen the country’s defense and the combat power of its army.
It was the first publicly known field inspection of a weapons test by Kim Jong Un since he observed the testing of the Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile in November of last year, according to South Korea’s Unification Ministry.
Diplomacy has stalled since a June summit between US President Donald Trump and Kim in Singapore, with Washington pushing for more action on nuclear disarmament and the North insisting that the US first approve a peace declaration formally ending the Korean War.

Topics: North Korea Pyongyang Seoul South Korea

