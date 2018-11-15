Senate rejects bid to block American arms sale to Bahrain

WASHINGTON: The Senate has blocked legislation to stop an estimated $300 million in arms sales to Bahrain.

Opponents of the bill said Bahrain is a critical ally and home to a naval base the US needs to protect its interests in the region.

Lawmakers rejected a call by Republican Sen. Rand Paul to send a message that the US is "done with the war in Yemen."

The vote against Paul's resolution disapproving of the arms sale was 77-21.

Bahrain is a member of the Arab coalition fighting the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen since March 2015.

