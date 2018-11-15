Search form

  • Home
  • Full text: Saudi Arabia public's prosecution briefing on the Jamal Khashoggi murder investigation
Full text: Saudi Arabia public's prosecution briefing on the Jamal Khashoggi murder investigation

General/Prosecutor general office: Briefing on Saudi Arabia's investigation findings on Khashoggi killing

Riyadh, November 15, 2018

The public prosecution office said in a press briefing that through the investigations carried out so far with the 21 suspects in the case of the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the following findings have been reached:

1. The incident started on September 29, 2018, upon the issuance of an order to bring back the victim to the Kingdom by means of persuasion, if not, by force. The former deputy president of the general intelligence presidency (GIP) has issued this order to the mission commander.

2. The mission commander has formed a 15-member team that consisted of three groups (negotiations/ intelligence/ logistics) to persuade the victim to return to the Kingdom. The commander  mission has suggested to the former deputy president of the GIP to assign a former colleague, assigned at the time to work with a former advisor, to head the negotiation group in the team because of his previous relationship with the victim. 

3. The former deputy president of the GIP has contacted the former advisor to request the assignment of the individual who will lead the negotiation group. The former advisor agreed to this request and asked to meet the mission commander

4. The former advisor has met with the mission commander and the negotiation team; to share with them information relevant to the mission based on his specialization in media. The former advisor has expressed his belief that the victim was coopted by organizations and countries hostile to the Kingdom and that the victim’s presence outside of Saudi Arabia represents a threat to national security and he encouraged the team to persuade the victim to return, noting that his return represents a significant achievement of the mission.

5. The mission commander has contacted a forensics expert to join the team for the purpose of clearing any evidence from the scene in the case force had to be used to return the victim. The forensics expert joined the team without the knowledge of his superiors.

6. The mission commander has contacted a collaborator in Turkey to secure a safe location in case force had to be used to return the victim to the Kingdom.

7. After examining and inspecting the Consulate, the head of the negotiation team has concluded that it would not be possible to transfer the victim by force to the safe location in case negotiations reached a dead end. The head of the negotiation team decided to murder the victim if the negotiations failed. The investigation concluded that the incident resulted in murder.

8. The investigation has concluded that the crime was carried out after a physical altercation with the victim took place, where he was forcibly restrained and injected with a large amount of a certain drug resulting in an overdose that led to his death.

9. The investigation has identified those that ordered and carried out the murder, totaling 5 individuals that have confessed to the murder and their statements squared.

10: After the murder, the victim’s body was dismembered by the individuals that have committed the murder and was transferred outside the consulate building.

11. The investigation has concluded that the body was removed from the Consulate building by 5 individuals.

12. The individual who delivered the body to the collaborator has been identified.

13. Based upon the description provided by the individual who delivered the body to the collaborator, a composite sketch of the collaborator has been produced.

14. The investigation has identified the two individuals who wore the victim’s clothes after the murder and disposed of the victim’s belongings in a trash receptacle, including his watch and glasses, after leaving the Consulate building.

15. The investigation has established that the surveillance cameras in the Consulate were disabled, and the investigation identified the individual responsible for doing so.

16. The investigation has found that 4 suspects provided logistical support to those who carried out the crime.

17. The investigation has concluded that the mission commander has agreed with head and members of the negotiation - that made the decision to murder the victim and carried out the crime -  to write a false report to the former deputy president of GIP that stated that the victim had left the Consulate building after the failure of negotiating or forcing his return.

*Translated by Arab News

Housing expo opens doors for first-time buyers in Saudi Arabia

Housing expo opens doors for first-time buyers in Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH: Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar inaugurated the Sakani Expo residential exhibition at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center on Thursday.
The ceremony was attended by Housing Minister Majid bin Abdullah Al-Huqail.
Sakani Expo, which will be held until Nov. 23, aims to facilitate real estate loans and help beneficiaries buy their first home by bringing together developers, real estate professionals, contractors, government agencies and financing institutions — providing all housing and financing solutions in one place.
Prince Faisal said: “This exhibition promotes the development taking place in the Kingdom and provides citizens with many options as well as information, all of which have the care and support of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
“Saudi Arabia has always been full of good and enlightened thinking, through which citizens can lead good lives and own suitable houses,” he said.
Through the Mortgage Loan program, Sakani Expo offers financing solutions and products to suit all beneficiary groups, including retirees, entrepreneurs, private-sector employees and many who were previously unable to get a mortgage.
The Ministry of Housing and the Real Estate Development Fund (REDF) organized the exhibition to provide financing solutions to beneficiaries of the Mortgage Loan program, driving the housing sector forward and offering maximum benefit to citizens.
The initiative will also shorten a waiting list of an estimated 48,000 beneficiaries, all of whom will be served by the end of 2020.
REDF approved 85,000 beneficiaries’ requests last year and aims to grant more than 100,000 approvals during 2018 to achieve the goal of the National Transformation Program 2020 to increase the percentage of Saudis owning their homes to 60 percent. That figure is expected to reach 70 percent by 2030.
Sakani Expo will allow beneficiaries to meet with a real estate adviser who will offer residential and financing solutions to suit their needs and capabilities.
A Military Home Loans initiative to be launched during the expo by the Local Content and Private Sector Development Unit aims to make it easier for members of the military their own house by offering an additional loan up to SR140,000 ($37,300), in addition to covering up to SR500,000 of the profits of the financing provided by financiers through the Mortgage Loan program.
The loan will be repaid after repayment of the basic financing — 15-25 years — with premiums scheduled according to monthly income.
The Military Home Loans initiative targets members of the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of National Guard, Saudi Arabian Royal Guard, Presidency of the State Security and the General Intelligence Presidency.
In order to benefit from the initiative, members of the military are encouraged to register or update their data in the “Housing Support” program through the Ministry of Housing or the REDF.

