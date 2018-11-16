German woman charged with Daesh membership

You are here

German police officers patrol in a terminal at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, Jan. 19, 2015. (AP)
BERLIN: Federal prosecutors say they’ve charged a 26-year-old German woman with membership in a terrorist organization on allegations she joined the extremist Daesh.
Prosecutors said Thursday that Derya O., whose full name wasn’t given in line with privacy laws, is accused of joining the group in Syria in February 2014 and marrying a fighter there with whom she had had previous contact over the Internet.
They lived in Syria and Iraq off funds the husband received from Daesh, and had a child together.
She’s alleged to have also received small-arms weapons training from her husband and had an explosive belt that could have been used in a suicide bombing.
She left Syria through Turkey in 2017 and returned to Germany that August.

Topics: berlin Germany

An Indian fisherman walks along a beach beside fishing boats on the coast of the Bay of Bengal, in Chennai on November 12, 2018. (AFP)
NEW DELHI: Tens of thousands of rescue personnel were on standby and many more people were evacuated in southern India on Thursday as authorities braced for the arrival of Cyclone Gaja.
Schools were shut and fishing barred on the coastline of Tamil Nadu state in anticipation of the storm packing wind speeds of 80-90 kilometers (50-55 miles) per hour gusting to 100 kph, authorities said.
The Hindustan Times reported that 87,000 people had been evacuated from Nagapattinam district of Tamil Nadu and that 30,500 rescue personnel were on standby.
The National Disaster Management Force deployed 15 teams across Tamil Nadu, the neighboring state of Kerala and the Andaman and Nicobar islands, ahead of the cyclone warning.
Moving toward Tamil Nadu from southwest Bay of Bengal the cyclone was expected to cross the state’s coastline between Pamban and Cuddalore late Thursday evening.
The disaster management authority in a tweet warned of a storm surge of about one meter (three feet) likely to “inundate low lying areas” of the state at the time of landfall.
Two naval ships equipped with divers, helicopters and inflatable boats were also docked to move to affected areas to provide relief and humanitarian aid, according to reports.

Topics: Chennai TAMILNADU cyclone

