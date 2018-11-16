You are here

Angry Birds maker Rovio needs new games to revitalize sales

Rovio grew rapidly after the 2009 launch of the original ‘Angry Birds’ game. (AFP)
HELSINKI: Rovio Entertainment, the maker of the “Angry Birds” mobile game, on Friday said the company needed to come up with new games to drive growth and warned that sales would fall this year after reporting higher third-quarter profits.
The Finnish company, which listed its shares on the stock market in Helsinki last year, reported third-quarter adjusted operating profit of €10.4 million ($11.8 million), up from €4 million a year ago.
But Rovio said tough competition and high marketing costs would put pressure on its full-year outlook. The group said it expected 2018 sales to be between €280 million and €290 million, compared with a previous range of €260 million and €300 million. Last year, the company had revenues of €297 million.
“It is clear that we need new games in order to accelerate growth,” Rovio’s Chief Executive Kati Levoranta said in a statement, adding that the company planned to launch at least two new games next year and had another ten projects in the pipeline.
Rovio grew rapidly after the 2009 launch of the original “Angry Birds” game, in which players used slingshots to attack pigs who stole birds’ eggs. The company expanded into film with an Angry Birds movie in 2016, but more recently has been hit by its high dependency on the Angry Birds brand and tough competition.
After its initial public offering in September 2017, Rovio’s shares dropped 50 percent in February after the company said its sales could fall this year after 55 percent growth in 2017.
Rovio expects a movie sequel to boost business next year and the company has also stepped up investments in its spin-off company Hatch, which is building a Netflix-style streaming service for mobile games.
Full-year core operating profit margin is seen at 10-11 percent, up from a previous view of 9-11 percent.

Topics: technology games app Rovio Angry Birds

Morocco railway has fastest journey time in Arab world

Morocco railway has fastest journey time in Arab world

  • Trains will zoom along the newly laid tracks at up to 320kph
  • Morocco puts cost of the project at 23 billion dirhams ($2.4 billion)
TANGIERS: French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Morocco on Thursday to take part in the inauguration of a high-speed railway line that boasts the fastest journey times in Arab world.
The French leader, who was invited by King Mohammed VI, will attend a grand ceremony at Tangiers' newly renovated train station, with heavy security measures put in place.
The service between Tangiers and Casablanca, via the capital, will slash journey times between the North African country's economic hubs to just over two hours from nearly five.
Trains will zoom along the newly laid tracks at up to 320 kilometers per hour (200 miles per hour).
Morocco has heralded the project as a key step in modernising the country after weathering the Arab Spring uprisings born largely out of discontent over inequality and poor public services.
It wants to position itself as an African hub for foreign investors.
The French presidency hailed the railway line as a "flagship project of the bilateral relationship between France and Morocco."
Macron's one-day working visit "reflects the depth of bilateral relations based on a solid and strong partnership" between the two countries, said the official MAP news agency.
France hopes the high-speed rail project will demonstrate its industrial knowhow so that its companies can secure other contracts in Africa.
"We want to make this project a showcase of the modernisation of the country: It is a challenge that we can take up," the Les Ecos newspaper wrote in an editorial Thursday.
Macron is being accompanied by the heads of French companies involved in the project, including Alstom, which supplied France's famous TGV trains, the Ansaldo-Ineo group, and the Colas Rail-Egis Rail consortium.
The president is visiting Morocco four days after King Mohammed took part in World War I centenary commemorations in France.
Hundreds of workers laboured until the last minute to complete the project, which was launched in September 2011 by then French president Nicolas Sarkozy.
The Moroccan government put the cost of the project at 23 billion dirhams ($2.4 billion), nearly 15 percent more than initial estimates but well below average European prices.
Loans from France helped to cover half of that amount.

