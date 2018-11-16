You are here

Iraq restarts small Kirkuk oil exports after a year of suspension

The flows resumed on Friday at a modest level of around 50,000-60,000 barrels per day in Kirkuk. (AFP)
Updated 16 November 2018
Reuters
Iraq restarts small Kirkuk oil exports after a year of suspension

  • The flows resumed on Friday at a modest level of around 50,000-60,000 barrels per day
Updated 16 November 2018
Reuters
LONDON: Iraq has restarted exports of Kirkuk oil, interrupted more than a year ago amid a standoff between the central government in Baghdad and Kurdistan’s semi-autonomous region, industry sources said on Friday.
The development is a win for the US government which has been putting pressure on both sides to settle the dispute and resume flows to help address a shortage of Iranian crude in the region after Washington imposed new sanctions on Tehran.
The flows resumed on Friday at a modest level of around 50,000-60,000 barrels per day versus peak levels of 300,000 observed during some months of 2017 and it was not clear when and by how much they will rise, sources said.

Hong Kong economy cools as trade tension mounts

Updated 16 November 2018
AP
Hong Kong economy cools as trade tension mounts

Updated 16 November 2018
AP
HONG KONG: Hong Kong’s economic growth slowed in the latest quarter and the government warned it could face headwinds from US-Chinese trade tension and higher interest rates.
Government data Friday showed the Chinese territory’s economy expanded by 2.9 percent over a year earlier, down from the previous quarter’s 3.5 percent.
Exports rose 5 percent over a year earlier, but the government said the impact of trade tension and weaker global demand “has begun to surface” and is “likely to become more apparent in the near-term.”
The government said Hong Kong also faces a drag from higher interest rates. The Hong Kong dollar has a fixed exchange rate with the US dollar, which requires the central bank to raise interest rates along with the US Federal Reserve even though economic growth is slowing.

