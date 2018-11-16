Hong Kong economy cools as trade tension mounts

Iraq restarts small Kirkuk oil exports after a year of suspension

LONDON: Iraq has restarted exports of Kirkuk oil, interrupted more than a year ago amid a standoff between the central government in Baghdad and Kurdistan’s semi-autonomous region, industry sources said on Friday.

The development is a win for the US government which has been putting pressure on both sides to settle the dispute and resume flows to help address a shortage of Iranian crude in the region after Washington imposed new sanctions on Tehran.

The flows resumed on Friday at a modest level of around 50,000-60,000 barrels per day versus peak levels of 300,000 observed during some months of 2017 and it was not clear when and by how much they will rise, sources said.