Author: Mircea Pitici
This annual anthology brings together the year’s finest mathematics writing from around the world.
Featuring promising new voices alongside some of the foremost names in the field, The Best Writing on Mathematics 2018 makes available to a wide audience many pieces not easily found anywhere else — and you don’t need to be a mathematician to enjoy them, according to a review on the Princeton University Press website.
These essays delve into the history, philosophy, teaching, and everyday aspects of math, offering surprising insights into its nature, meaning, and practice—and taking readers behind the scenes of today’s hottest mathematical debates.
James Grime shows how to build subtly mischievous dice for playing slightly unfair games and Michael Barany traces how our appreciation of the societal importance of mathematics has developed since World War II. This must-have anthology includes an introduction by the editor and a bibliography of other notable pieces on mathematics.
What We Are Reading Today: The Best Writing on Mathematics
What We Are Reading Today: The Best Writing on Mathematics
Author: Mircea Pitici