Malaysia’s prime minister says globalization needs fixing

Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad speaks during the APEC CEO Summit 2018 at the Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, 17 November 2018. (REUTERS)
Updated 17 November 2018
Reuters
  • Malaysian PM: “The trade war between the US and China has amplified further the disruption to our trade and commerce”
Updated 17 November 2018
Reuters
PORT MORESBY: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Saturday said nations needed to reevaluate globalization and economic integration because it was leaving some people behind and fueling inequality.
Speaking at the Asia Pacific Economic Co-operation (APEC) summit in Papua New Guinea, Mahathir called for a more level playing field on trade between rich nations and the developing world.
“The benefits of free and fair trade and economic integration have been ruptured, exemplified by Brexit and trade wars between major economies,” Mahathir said.
“The trade war between the US and China has amplified further the disruption to our trade and commerce.”

