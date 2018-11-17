You are here

MEPs urge Amazon’s Bezos to drop Soviet-themed goods

Employees walk through a lobby at Amazon's headquarters Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, in Seattle. (AP)
Updated 17 November 2018
AFP
MEPs urge Amazon's Bezos to drop Soviet-themed goods

  • Amazon sells red T-shirts emblazoned with the yellow hammer and sickle symbol over the caption “CCCP,” which means “USSR” in the Cyrillic alphabet
Updated 17 November 2018
AFP
VILNIUS: Members of the European Parliament on Friday called on Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to stop selling Soviet-themed merchandise on the global online shopping platform insisting that it is offends victims of the regime, according to an open letter.
The appeal to the world’s wealthiest man comes after American retail giant Walmart pledged in September to stop selling clothing with Soviet hammer and sickle symbols following similar complaints.
Twenty-seven MEPs, some from former eastern bloc countries, said they were requesting “the discontinuation of sales of goods with the hammer and sickle symbol, representing the Soviet Union, on the Amazon Inc. platform.”
The letter covers goods like t-shirts, costumes, flags and memorabilia, among others.
The MEPs point out that “the total number of victims of the Soviet Regime is estimated at more than 60 million” while the Soviets also deported “over 10 million people” to camps in Siberia where they endured “inhumane living conditions, forced labor, starvation and physical violence.”
“The bloody actions, terror and inhumanity of the Soviet regime affected nearly every family in the formerly occupied countries,” the letter said, adding that “the tragic consequences of these actions are felt to this day.”
Amazon sells red T-shirts emblazoned with the yellow hammer and sickle symbol over the caption “CCCP,” which means “USSR” in the Cyrillic alphabet similar to the merchandise that had been offered by Walmart.
The MEPs also said they “supported the decision of German sports gear maker Adidas to discontinue selling clothes with Soviet symbols in May.”
The Soviet-inspired style has become trendy in recent years as Russian designers make their mark.

0
Philippine troops killed in ambush by Islamist gunmen

Updated 4 min 17 sec ago
AFP
Philippine troops killed in ambush by Islamist gunmen

  • Philippine military says five soldiers killed and 23 more wounded
  • Abu Sayyaf is now believed to hold less than 10 hostages
Updated 4 min 17 sec ago
AFP
MANILA: Militants have killed five Philippine soldiers and wounded 23 others in a major ambush by members of a notorious Islamist kidnap-for-ransom group, the Philippine military said Saturday.
The soldiers were searching for hostages taken by the Abu Sayyaf group when the gunmen attacked them on the southern Philippine island of Jolo on Friday, regional military spokesman Lt. Col. Gerry Besana told reporters.
“The effort is part of our mission to rescue the remaining hostages,” Besana said.
The Abu Sayyaf is a loose alliance of several hundred armed militants formed in the 1990s with seed money from Osama bin Laden’s Al-Qaeda network.
Friday’s clash was one of the deadliest since an Abu Sayyaf faction joined other foreign and Filipino militants in seizing the southern Philippine city of Marawi last year, leading to a five-month battle that claimed more than 1,100 lives.
The Abu Sayyaf is now believed to hold “less than 10” hostages, Besana said.
The group is based in the strife-torn southern islands but its members began in 2016 to kidnap sailors in the waters between Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines.
The militants have also raided and taken hostages from resorts in the southern Philippines and neighboring Malaysia.
Most of the hostages have been ransomed off for huge amounts of money and several were beheaded, including two Canadian tourists in 2016. A Dutch birdwatcher abducted on a nearby island in 2012 is believed to be among those still in Abu Sayyaf’s hands.
The Dutchman’s Swiss colleague escaped in 2014 after grabbing a kidnapper’s machete and killing him.
The soldiers who survived Friday’s ambush did not see any hostages during the 90-minute clash near the town of Patikul, Besana said.

