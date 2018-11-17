You are here

﻿

Argentine submarine located year after disappearance

The Argentine military submarine ARA San Juan and crew are seen leaving the port of Buenos Aires, Argentina. (File/Argentine Navy/Handout via Reuters)
Updated 17 November 2018
AFP
0

  • The submarine disappeared one year ago after an explosion on board
  • The craft has been positively identified
0

BUENOS AIRES: The wreckage of an Argentine navy submarine which exploded and disappeared one year ago with 44 crew was found in the Atlantic Ocean on Friday, the navy said.
There has been “positive identification of the ARA San Juan,” 800 meters (yards) deep by the Ocean Infinity, a statement from the navy said, referring to a US company involved in the search.

