US Coast Guard seizes $500 million worth of cocaine

Coast Guard officers found 18.5 tons of the drug. (File/Shutterstock)
  • Officers arrested 49 suspects on the boats that were being used to transport the drugs
  • Officials say there are indications that the use of cocaine is on the increase
US authorities seized about 18.5 tons of cocaine with a street value of $500 million in the eastern Pacific Ocean, the US Coast Guard said on Friday.
The cocaine was taken off the Coast Guard cutter James in the Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday after it was confiscated from 15 drug smuggling vessels in the international waters, the Coast Guard said.
Multiple US Coast Guard cutters helped seize the drugs of Mexico, Central and South America, it said.
Some 49 suspects were also arrested and will be prosecuted in southern Florida, the Miami Herald reported.
Cocaine remains one of the most popular illegal drugs in the United States, where most of the world’s cocaine is consumed, according to federal officials.
“There are troubling early signs that cocaine use and availability is on the rise in the United States for the first time in nearly a decade,” the US State Department said in a global narcotics trade report in 2017.
Potential global cocaine output reached 1,410 tons in 2016, the highest level ever estimated, the United Nations said in a report on drugs and crime in 2018.

Topics: cocaine drugs United States crime

Trump to visit California fire scene as death toll rises

Updated 20 min 10 sec ago
AP
0

  • Authorities Friday night confirmed a new death toll of 71 and say they are trying to locate more than 1,000 people
  • Trump's planned visit is receiving mixed reviews
PARADISE: President Donald Trump heads to Northern California on Saturday to see firsthand the grief and devastation from the deadliest US wildfire in a century.
California’s outgoing and incoming governors, both Democrats who have been vocal critics of Trump, plan to join the president on Saturday.
Trump’s arrival comes as confusion continues over how many people remain unaccounted for.
Authorities Friday night confirmed a new death toll of 71 and say they are trying to locate more than 1,000 people. But they stress that not all the people may really be missing.
Butte County voted for Trump. But his planned visit is receiving mixed reviews.

Topics: California wildfire Donald Trump

