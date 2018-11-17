You are here

  • Home
  • Rare Sumatran tiger rescued from beneath shop in Indonesia
﻿

Rare Sumatran tiger rescued from beneath shop in Indonesia

Sumatran tigers are considered critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. (File/AFP)
Updated 1 min 7 sec ago
AFP
0

Rare Sumatran tiger rescued from beneath shop in Indonesia

  • The three-year old male was freed from the 75 centimeter (30 inch) crawl space on Burung Island in Riau province
  • The tiger was treated by veterinarians for minor wounds on its legs and cracked canines
Updated 1 min 7 sec ago
AFP
0

PEKANBARU, Indonesia: A rare Sumatran tiger that was trapped beneath the floor of a shop for three days has been rescued, an Indonesian official said Saturday.
The three-year old male was freed from the 75 centimeter (30 inch) crawl space on Burung Island in Riau province at about 1:50 am, the local conservation agency said.
“After the tiger was successfully put to sleep we opened up part of the shop’s foundation to do the evacuation,” Suharyono, head of the Riau conservation agency, told AFP.
The 80-kilo (180-pound) animal was treated by veterinarians for minor wounds on its legs and cracked canines, officials said.
The big cat became stuck between two buildings in the densely populated market area on Wednesday before freeing himself and then becoming trapped again beneath the building.
Video footage showed the tiger lying on its belly between two concrete foundations, unable to move.
The tiger has been transported to a rehabilitation center.
Sumatran tigers are considered critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.
There are fewer than 400 Sumatran tigers left in the wild and environmental activists say they are increasingly coming into conflict with people as their natural habitat is rapidly deforested.

Topics: Indonesia tiger endangered species

Related

0
World
Man-eating tiger shot dead in India after massive hunt
0
Offbeat
Crouching tigers, hidden cameras: Nepal counts its big cats

Rebel Wilson loses bid to keep most of $3.4 million defamation payout

Updated 16 November 2018
AP
0

Rebel Wilson loses bid to keep most of $3.4 million defamation payout

  • The actress had sued Woman’s Day magazine last year over a series of articles in 2015
  • ‘The whole reason for bringing this case is that I wanted to stand up to a bully, which is Bauer Media’
Updated 16 November 2018
AP
0

SYDNEY: Rebel Wilson said she was glad she’d stood up to “a bully” despite losing her bid Friday to keep most of the record payout awarded to her in her defamation case against an Australian magazine.
The actress had sued Woman’s Day magazine last year over a series of articles in 2015 that she said had painted her as someone who’d lied about her real name, age and childhood in order to make it in Hollywood.
The Supreme Court of Victoria state awarded her an Australian-record payout of $3.4 million (A$4.7 million) after a jury concluded she’d missed out on film roles because of the articles. Wilson had sought $5 million in damages.
But this June the amount was reduced by 90 percent after the magazine’s publishers, Bauer Media, appealed. Victoria’s Court of Appeal said Wilson could not prove economic loss, or that she’d missed out on film contracts as a result of the articles. The court ordered the actress to pay back almost $3 million, and 80 percent of Bauer’s legal costs.
Wilson’s lawyers on Friday sought leave to appeal against the reduction in the High Court — Australia’s highest judicial body — but the application was refused.
“In our opinion there are insufficient prospects that an appeal will succeed,” Justice Virginia Bell said at the court in the national capital, Canberra.
The magazine publisher welcomed the decision. “Bauer Media is invested in its Australian business now more than ever,” Bauer chief executive Paul Dykzeul said in a statement. “Our audience trust our content and our writers and they love our iconic brands like Woman’s Day and Australian Women’s Weekly.”
Wilson, who sat in the front row of the public gallery during the brief hearing, said outside the court she was glad the process had been brought to an end.
“This has been a long fight and a long journey in the courts, but the great thing about today is that it brings it to a definitive end,” she told reporters.
“The whole reason for bringing this case is that I wanted to stand up to a bully, which is Bauer Media.”
Wilson said she was proud of herself for “seeing it out right to the bitter end,” and that she was glad the initial jury had “restored my reputation.”
“Today was just about a small point of special damages and for me it was never about the money, it was about standing up to a bully and I’ve done that.”
Wilson is a native Australian best known for her Hollywood roles in the “Pitch Perfect” films and “Bridesmaids.”

Topics: Offbeat Australia Rebel Wilson

Related

0
Lifestyle
Rebel Wilson ordered to pay back $3 million plus interest
0
Offbeat
Rebel Wilson seeks legal fees after record Australia payout

Latest updates

Rare Sumatran tiger rescued from beneath shop in Indonesia
0
Five Philippine troops killed in ambush by Islamist gunmen
0
Facebook asked to protect users in simmering Sri Lanka
0
US Coast Guard seizes $500 million worth of cocaine
0
Trump to visit California fire scene as death toll rises
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.