Sumatran elephant found dead with missing tusks in Indonesia

﻿

Sumatran elephants are considered critically endangered. (AFP)
  • The cause of death was not immediately clear because the body was badly decomposed
  • At least 11 wild elephants died in Aceh last year, most of them killed by humans
BANDA ACEH, Indonesia: A Sumatran elephant has been found dead with its tusks removed in an apparent poaching case targeting the critically endangered animal, an Indonesian conservation official said Friday.
The 10-year-old male’s rotting corpse was found in Blang Awe village in Aceh province earlier this week.
“His tusks were missing and there were traces of blood in the location where he was found,” Aceh conservation center head Sapto Aji Prabowo told AFP.
Officials estimated the animal had been dead for at least a week when the carcass was discovered.
The cause of death was not immediately clear because the body was badly decomposed, Prabowo said.
Tissue samples will be analyzed for signs of poisoning.
Rampant deforestation has reduced the species’ natural habitat and brought them into conflict with humans, while their tusks are prized in the illegal wildlife trade.
At least 11 wild elephants died in Aceh last year, most of them killed by humans.
In July, a Sumatran elephant was found dead from apparent poisoning in a palm oil plantation.
The environment ministry estimates only around 500 Sumatran elephants remain in Aceh.

Rare Sumatran tiger rescued from beneath shop in Indonesia

0

  • The three-year old male was freed from the 75 centimeter (30 inch) crawl space on Burung Island in Riau province
  • The tiger was treated by veterinarians for minor wounds on its legs and cracked canines
PEKANBARU, Indonesia: A rare Sumatran tiger that was trapped beneath the floor of a shop for three days has been rescued, an Indonesian official said Saturday.
The three-year old male was freed from the 75 centimeter (30 inch) crawl space on Burung Island in Riau province at about 1:50 am, the local conservation agency said.
“After the tiger was successfully put to sleep we opened up part of the shop’s foundation to do the evacuation,” Suharyono, head of the Riau conservation agency, told AFP.
The 80-kilo (180-pound) animal was treated by veterinarians for minor wounds on its legs and cracked canines, officials said.
The big cat became stuck between two buildings in the densely populated market area on Wednesday before freeing himself and then becoming trapped again beneath the building.
Video footage showed the tiger lying on its belly between two concrete foundations, unable to move.
The tiger has been transported to a rehabilitation center.
Sumatran tigers are considered critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.
There are fewer than 400 Sumatran tigers left in the wild and environmental activists say they are increasingly coming into conflict with people as their natural habitat is rapidly deforested.

