Formula E brings racing-themed roadshow to Jeddah

DUBAI: After a successful run in Khobar last week, Road to Ad Diriyah, a racing-themed entertainment event, is set to visit Jeddah as the country gears up for all-electric street car-racing activities in December.

More than 6,000 motorsport fans stormed to Khobar last week for the road show, which featured racing-themed activities heralding the upcoming 2018 Saudia Ad Diriyah E-Prix on Dec. 13 to 15, a first-of-its-kind sporting event in the Middle East.

The Jeddah edition opens on Nov. 22, with most of the activities from the previous one, as well as an e-sports competition whose winner will take home SAR 1,000,000.



The ABB FIA Formula E Road to Ad Diriyah e-sports championship allows fans to command a SAR 250,000 professional racing simulator. The 16 best participants will then be invited to Ad Diriyah in December for the grand finals.The Road to Ad Diriyah will give Jeddah a taste of what the historical three-day festival of racing, live music, culture and entertainment that is set to take place in Ad Diriyah will be like.Bavaria Zaman, who visited the Khobar show with husband Rashid Khan and kids Nawal, Daiin and Nashin, said: “I think it’s fantastic. The kids are running around and having fun.”The upcoming E-Prix is the first in a 10-year partnership between ABB FIA Formula E and the General Sports Authority of Saudi Arabia (GSA) and the Saudi Arabian Motor Federation (SAMF).