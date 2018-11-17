Saudi Technical and Vocational training program aims to empower youth

JEDDAH: The Saudi Arabian government’s Technical and Vocational Training Corporation (TVTC) is currently running a community training program — Otqin 4 — offering 16-hour evening courses in a number of different subjects including electrical engineering and cybersecurity for men, and “hairdressing and beauty” for women.
Two weeks into the program, TVTC director general in Makkah Faisal bin Aqeel Kadsah said 723 students have completed a course in Makkah. The program runs for another two weeks.
“This program is providing citizens with technical and self-development skills, spreading a professional culture, developing self-reliance,” Kadsah explained.
“The program has attracted civilians, military personnel, private sector workers, retirees, in addition to a number of people recovering from drugs in coordination with the competent authorities,” he said.
Saudi citizens interested in registering for a course as part of Otqin 4 can apply via the website: ctc.tvtc.gov.sa
