Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural body decries violence against children

JEDDAH: To mark Universal Children’s Day on Nov. 20, the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO) called for the launch of awareness-raising campaigns about the serious consequences and impacts of violence against children.
ISESCO expressed deep concern over the situation of children under Israeli occupation in Palestine, and those enduring armed conflict in Yemen, Syria, Libya, Somalia, Afghanistan and Myanmar.
The organization called for action to prohibit all forms of violence against children, including physical punishment, harmful and cruel or degrading traditional practices, whether in the family, educational institutions, or in the workplace.
It urged member states and civil society organizations to intensify their efforts to protect children enduring armed conflict and military occupation.
It also requested to launch awareness campaigns to educate public and promote the values of decent treatment for children, and disseminate a culture of non-violence.
