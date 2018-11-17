KSA grants $84.7bn in aid to 79 countries: KSRelief chief

Saudi Minister of State Prince Mansour attends Maldives presidential inauguration

On behalf of King Salman, Saudi Minister of State Prince Mansour bin Miteb bin Abdul Aziz attended the inauguration on Saturday of new Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih in the capital Male.

Prince Mansour, who is a member of the Council of Ministers, conveyed to Solih the greetings of the king and crown prince, and conveyed their wishes to the people of the Maldives for their country’s progress and prosperity.

Prince Mansour, who is an adviser to the king, led the Saudi delegation to the inauguration ceremony.

The delegation included Ahmed Al-Khatib, adviser in the General Secretariat of the Cabinet, and the Saudi ambassador to the Maldives, Badr bin Ali Al-Kihail.

Solih was inaugurated after the opposition united to defeat Abdulla Yameen in elections that took place in September.

Solih was sworn in at a special session of Parliament held at the National Football Stadium in Male. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the attendees.

The Maldives, an Indian Ocean archipelago known for its luxury resorts, became a multiparty democracy in 2008.