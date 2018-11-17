Search form

You are here

  • Home
  • KSA grants $84.7bn in aid to 79 countries: KSRelief chief
﻿

KSA grants $84.7bn in aid to 79 countries: KSRelief chief

Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, general supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief), speaks at the University of Warsaw on Saturday. (Photo/Supplied)
Updated 41 sec ago
Arab News
0

KSA grants $84.7bn in aid to 79 countries: KSRelief chief

  • Al-Rabeeah said that KSRelief was running a program to rehabilitate Yemeni children recruited by the Houthi militias
Updated 41 sec ago
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has given $84.7 billion in foreign aid to 79 countries between 1996-2018, according to Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, general supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief).
Al-Rabeeah highlighted Saudi Arabia’s contributions to international humanitarian and relief work, and said that the Kingdom had saved millions of people from conflicts and crises, regardless of their religion or ethnicity.
Al-Rabeeah was speaking during a seminar on the Kingdom’s humanitarian efforts at the University of Warsaw on Saturday, in the presence of Saudi Ambassador to Poland Mohammed Madani, Ambassador of Yemen to Poland Mervat Majali, and officials of the Foreign Ministry of Poland.
The royal decree establishing KSRelief was issued on May 13, 2015. Since then, it has carried out 482 projects in 42 countries worth $924,553,000. About 86 percent of the projects have been allocated to Yemen with a value of $659,271,000.
Al-Rabeeah said that the center implemented 206 projects for women worth $341,481,000, as well as 171 projects for children worth $504,962,000.
He added that the Kingdom had taken in 561,911 Yemeni refugees, 283,449 Syrian refugees and 249,669 refugees from Myanmar, the equivalent of 5.36 percent of the population of Saudi Arabia, putting it in second place internationally in terms of the number of refugees accepted.
Al-Rabeeah said that total Saudi assistance to Yemen since 2015 had reached $11.18 billion, noting that KSRelief has carried out 294 projects in Yemen in partnership with 80 UN and international and local NGOs.
Al-Rabeeah said that the response of KSRelief to the appeal by the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF for $66.7 million to combat the cholera epidemic in Yemen, as well as the projects allocated by KSRelief for women in Yemen from 2015 to date, amounted to 132 projects valued at $281,457,000. There have been 136 projects for children worth $469,867,000.
He highlighted that the Saudi project for mine clearance in Yemen, “Masam,” had been conducted by more than 400 people working in 32 teams within Yemeni territory during the preparation phase, and five specialized teams for rapid intervention, benefiting 9 million beneficiaries.
The costs of the project amounted to $40 million in the governorates of Marib, Aden, Taiz and Sanaa. More than 1 million land mines had been planted in Yemen, more than the number planted in World War II, he said.
Al-Rabeeah said that KSRelief was running a program to rehabilitate Yemeni children recruited by the Houthi militias, who use them as human shields. KSRelief is rehabilitating and providing care for 2,000 children through social, psychological, cultural and sports programs.

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Yemen Syria

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief chief discusses humanitarian work in Yemen with Polish parliamentarians
0
Saudi Arabia
KSRelief opens village for Yemeni refugees in Djibouti

Saudi Minister of State Prince Mansour attends Maldives presidential inauguration

Minister of State Prince Mansour bin Miteb bin Abdul Aziz, center, attends the inauguration of Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih. (SPA)
Updated 4 min 7 sec ago
Arab News
0

Saudi Minister of State Prince Mansour attends Maldives presidential inauguration

  • Prince Mansour, who is an adviser to the king, led the Saudi delegation to the inauguration ceremony
Updated 4 min 7 sec ago
Arab News
0

On behalf of King Salman, Saudi Minister of State Prince Mansour bin Miteb bin Abdul Aziz attended the inauguration on Saturday of new Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih in the capital Male.

Prince Mansour, who is a member of the Council of Ministers, conveyed to Solih the greetings of the king and crown prince, and conveyed their wishes to the people of the Maldives for their country’s progress and prosperity.

Prince Mansour, who is an adviser to the king, led the Saudi delegation to the inauguration ceremony. 

The delegation included Ahmed Al-Khatib, adviser in the General Secretariat of the Cabinet, and the Saudi ambassador to the Maldives, Badr bin Ali Al-Kihail.

Solih was inaugurated after the opposition united to defeat Abdulla Yameen in elections that took place in September.

Solih was sworn in at a special session of Parliament held at the National Football Stadium in Male. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the attendees.

The Maldives, an Indian Ocean archipelago known for its luxury resorts, became a multiparty democracy in 2008.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

0
World
Solih sworn in as Maldives president, replacing pro-China leader
0
World
Maldives’ top court dismisses outgoing president’s petition

Latest updates

Saudi Minister of State Prince Mansour attends Maldives presidential inauguration
0
KSA grants $84.7bn in aid to 79 countries: KSRelief chief
0
Iran does not respect human rights: Saudi envoy
0
Chef couple wins many hearts by giving international dishes a Saudi twist
0
Five historic mosques to be restored in Asir province
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.