You are here

  • Home
  • Panama prisoners build confession boxes for papal visit
﻿

Panama prisoners build confession boxes for papal visit

Inmates at La Joya prison work in the production of 250 confessionals for the upcoming World Youth Day Panama, on November 13, 2018 in Panama City. (AFP)
Updated 25 sec ago
AFP
0

Panama prisoners build confession boxes for papal visit

  • The 9,700 inmates packed into La Joya is double the prison's capacity
Updated 25 sec ago
AFP
0

PACORA, Panama: Amid swirling sawdust and the smell of fresh paint, the inmates of a grim Panamanian prison are diligently preparing for the upcoming visit of Pope Francis, hoping for forgiveness and praying for freedom.
The sound of nails being deftly hammered into wood mingles with music in the makeshift workshop of the overcrowded La Joya prison, northeast of Panama City.
Around 30 inmates are busy making confession boxes that will be used by pilgrims to confess their sins to priests during the pope’s January 22-27 visit to mark the Catholic World Youth Day festival.
A painting on one of the walls at the entrance to La Joya seems oddly prophetic: “God impacts your life, let yourself be led to him.”
Inmates like Felix Salinas hold out hope that a papal visit will impact their lives in some concrete way.
“I would ask him to give me a chance. A pardon at least. Because that is what we all want here,” said Salinas, a 50-year-old driver locked up here since 2015.
Justino Hernandez, 62 and a devout Catholic, is particularly looking forward to the papal visit, the first to the Central American country since the late John Paul II made the trip in 1983.
“The most important thing is to tell him that we are all entitled to a second chance and to freedom, that he gives us the chance to get out of this place,” he said.
Hernandez is prepared to ask the pope’s forgiveness “as many times as he wants.”
The pope’s agenda has yet to be finalized, and though he has visited prisons before, there has been no suggestion that he will visit the inmates of La Joya.
The 9,700 inmates packed into La Joya is double the prison’s capacity. Conditions here have been condemned by human rights organizations.
From 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, the prisoners cut out traced designs from wood panels, assemble crosses and then sand, paint and upholster the confessionals, under an instructor’s watchful eye.
It’s unpaid work, but most detainees hope their reward will come from Francis noticing their handiwork, or at least being told about it, and then pardon them — failing that, a papal blessing.

The brightly painted confessional booths will be set up in a so-called “Park of Forgiveness,” an area of the capital’s Omar Park that will be dedicated to WYD activities.
Most of the detainees have never done this kind of work before but it has been such a success that the prison has received orders to make 70 information kiosks and to prepare food bags for pilgrims.
Sharon Diaz, deputy head of the Penitentiary system, told AFP that the project — rewarded by a day’s deduction from inmates’ sentences for every two days worked — has surpassed expectations.
“They have taken on this task not only in a personal way but in a spiritual way too, and the surprising thing about this initiative is that these are people deprived of freedom who don’t profess the Catholic faith, and yet have still been enthusiastic,” said Diaz.
The project’s supervisor Luis Vega said “there are no complications with them. They are very cooperative.”
Authorities expect hundreds of thousands of pilgrims, most of them from Latin America, to visit Panama for World Youth Day.
For one of the prisoners, Jesus Argueles, their project is a “grain of salt” in “something great worldwide, that’s going to be happening here in Panama.”
“I feel that all this is a message from God,” said inmate Melis Guerrero over the hiss of paint sprayers.
“I have heard from many of them that they have hopes the pope will go to them, bless them, look at them and recognize that they made an effort to do this work,” said Diaz.
“They want to show their forgiveness and repentance to the pope.”

Topics: Panama PACORA

Related

0
World
Pope Francis gets invite to North Korea, may consider landmark trip
0
Middle-East
Pope expresses ‘pain’ over attack on Coptic Christians in Egypt

Ex-Central Africa militia leader arrives at ICC detention center: spokesman

In this file photo taken on October 29, 2018 members of the armed forces arrest Central African MP Alfred Yekatom aka "Rambo" (C), who represents the southern M'baiki district former militia leader, after he fired the gun at the parliament in Bangui. (AFP)
Updated 18 November 2018
AFP
0

Ex-Central Africa militia leader arrives at ICC detention center: spokesman

  • The ICC said Yekatom would be tried for “alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity” carried out by so-called anti-balaka militias
Updated 18 November 2018
AFP
0

THE HAGUE: A former Central African Republic militia leader nicknamed “Col. Rambo” arrived on Saturday in The Hague, where he will stand trial for war crimes and crimes against humanity at the International Criminal Court.
Currently a lawmaker, Alfred Yekatom’s extradition was the first of its kind from the CAR.
“The suspect arrived in the detention center,” said ICC spokesman Fadi El Abdallah of the former army officer, who was the target of US sanctions in 2015 for suspected attacks against Muslims, civilian deaths, and for using child fighters.
After being elected to parliament in 2016, Yekatom, 43, was arrested in October for opening fire inside the legislature while its new president was being elected.
ICC chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda welcomed the extradition, saying it “advances the cause of justice in the Central African Republic” and promising that she would continue to pursue her “quest for truth and justice.”
Pierre Brunisso from the International Federation of Human Rights watchdog added that it sent “a strong message to the leaders of armed groups.”
“Those who think they can claim an amnesty at the negotiating table are mistaken,” he said.
The ICC said Yekatom would be tried for “alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity” carried out by so-called anti-balaka militias.
The court launched an investigation in September 2014 into crimes committed in the country since 2012.
A three-judge bench of The Hague-based court’s pre-trial chamber issued an arrest warrant against Yekatom last Sunday.
“The Chamber is satisfied that the overall supporting evidence is sufficient to establish reasonable grounds that Yekatom bears criminal responsibility,” the judges said in the warrant, made public by the ICC late on Saturday.
This included acts of murder, torture, deportation and using child soldiers younger than 15 years in the anti-balaka group between December 5, 2013 and August 2014.
In continuing violence the CAR, however, a Tanzanian peacekeeper died late Friday after an attack on a United Nations base and a priest was found burned to death, the UN and the Catholic Church said after sectarian clashes that claimed nearly 40 lives.
The soldier died of injuries sustained in the raid on the base in Gbambia in the country’s west, the UN mission MINUSCA said.

An armed group called Siriri, created this year by Fulani cattle herders, operates in the area. Led by a man named Ardo Abba, its purported aim is to thwart attacks by cattle rustlers.
The UN said the group had attacked Gbambia in mid-June. A Tanzanian UN peacekeeper died that month after Siriri staged an ambush in the region.
Meanwhile, the priest’s charred body was recovered in the central town of Alindao, Father Mathieu Bondobo, vicar-general of the main cathedral in Bangui, told AFP.
On Friday, the UN said 37 deaths were confirmed in Alindao — including that of another priest — while 20,000 people were affected by the violence. “Thousands” were forced to flee.
The bloodletting began Thursday when Christian militiamen killed Muslims, prompting revenge attacks during which a church was set ablaze.
Alindao is a stronghold of the Union for Peace in CAR (UPC), a Muslim militia. It has witnessed chronic fighting in recent months that has also killed other UN soldiers and a humanitarian aid worker.

One of the world’s poorest nations despite a rich supply of diamonds and uranium, the CAR has struggled to recover from a 2013 civil war that erupted when President Francois Bozize, a Christian, was overthrown by mainly Muslim Seleka rebels.
In response, Christians, who account for about 80 percent of the population, organized vigilante units dubbed “anti-balaka” in reference to a type of machete.
In September, the UN warned of a “disastrous” humanitarian situation in the region, which it said was under the control of armed groups.
The government controls only a small part of the country.
The UN has about 12,500 personnel deployed in the CAR as part of its MINUSCA mission, one of the world body’s largest peacekeeping forces.
 

Topics: Central African Republic

Related

0
Offbeat
Boris Becker’s diplomatic passport is ‘fake’, says Central African Republic
0
World
14,000 flee Central African Republic after violence

Latest updates

Panama prisoners build confession boxes for papal visit
0
Taking a bite out of diabetes: How Saudi Arabia and neighbors are fighting back against the disease
0
Ex-Central Africa militia leader arrives at ICC detention center: spokesman
0
Latest Gaza flare-up: What does it mean for the blockaded strip?
0
Mother who hid baby in car boot jailed in France
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.