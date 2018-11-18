You are here

  • Home
  • Sri Lanka president seeks talks to end power struggle
﻿

Sri Lanka president seeks talks to end power struggle

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena earlier sacked PM Ranil Wickremesinghe, causing a political turmoil in the Indian Ocean state. (File/AFP)
Updated 23 sec ago
AFP
0

Sri Lanka president seeks talks to end power struggle

  • For 19 days, Sri Lanka had two claimants to the prime minister’s post
  • Both sides have also warned that a prolonged power vacuum could lead to unrest
Updated 23 sec ago
AFP
0

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s President Maithripala Sirisena on Sunday called crucial talks with political leaders in a bid to end a power struggle with the prime minister he sacked last month.
The Indian Ocean nation has been paralyzed since October 26 when Sirisena deposed Ranil Wickremesinghe as premier and replaced him with a former rival Mahinda Rajapaksa.
Wickremesinghe insists he is still prime minister while parliament voted twice last week to reject Rajapaksa.
“President Sirisena will chair a meeting of representatives of political parties in parliament today,” his office said in a statement.
“The president has called this meeting in order to end the current political unrest and conflict situation and to allow the normal functioning of the parliament.”
Brawling erupted in parliament with Rajapaksa loyalists smashing furniture, throwing chilli powder and projectiles at rivals in a bid to disrupt a no-confidence motion against the disputed prime minister.
After the second vote against Rajapaksa on Friday, Wickremesinghe demanded that his government be restored, but there has been no response from Sirisena yet.
Wickremesinghe has said Sri Lanka needs “stability” and that he was ready to work with Sirisena despite the personality clash that triggered the constitutional crisis.
After sacking Wickremesinghe on October 26, Sirisena dissolved parliament on November 9, but the Supreme Court suspended his action and restored parliament pending a full hearing into the legality of his actions.
For 19 days, Sri Lanka had two claimants to the prime minister’s post, but on Thursday parliament speaker Karu Jayasuriya held that he would recognize neither as premier. Officially, Sri Lanka no longer has a government.
Legislators say that with the administration at a stand still key sectors such as tourism are taking a serious battering.
Both sides have also warned that a prolonged power vacuum could lead to unrest.

Topics: Sri Lanka

Related

0
Media
Facebook asked to protect users in simmering Sri Lanka
0
World
Bottles, chili paste thrown as Sri Lanka parliament descends into farce

Taliban hold talks with US envoy in Qatar

Updated 18 min 2 sec ago
AP
0

Taliban hold talks with US envoy in Qatar

  • A Taliban official and another individual close to the group confirmed the talks, which are aimed at renewing the Afghan peace process
  • The Taliban control nearly half of Afghanistan and carry out near-daily attacks on local security forces and government officials
Updated 18 min 2 sec ago
AP
0

ISLAMABAD: The Taliban have held three days of talks with US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad in the Gulf state of Qatar, where the Afghan insurgent group has a political office.
A Taliban official and another individual close to the group confirmed the talks, which are aimed at renewing the Afghan peace process and eventually winding down America’s longest war. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the negotiations.
They said Sunday that Khairullah Khairkhwa, the former Taliban governor of Herat, and Mohammed Fazl, a former Taliban military chief, attended the marathon talks. Both were former inmates at the US prison in Guantanamo Bay.
The Taliban control nearly half of Afghanistan and carry out near-daily attacks on local security forces and government officials.

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan

Related

0
Pakistan
Pakistani Taliban kill former police officer in Quetta
0
World
Pakistan frees 2 Taliban members as US envoy visits region  

Latest updates

Sri Lanka president seeks talks to end power struggle
0
Iraqi war victims turn to social media to find medical help
0
Taliban hold talks with US envoy in Qatar
0
Trump consoles Californians suffering from twin tragedies
0
In Jordan’s ancient Petra, sirens warn of flash floods
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.