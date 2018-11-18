You are here

Iraqi cleric linked to Basra protests killed

Protesters wave national flags and chant slogans during a demonstration demanding better public services and jobs in Basra. (AP)
  • Wissam Al-Ghrawi was a prominent figure in demonstrations in recent months demanding clean water and reliable electricity in Basra
  • Al-Ghrawi was shot and killed in front of his house in the city center by unknown assailants
BASRA: Iraqi police say a Muslim cleric has been killed outside his home after he suggested that demonstrators should take up arms over poor public services in Basra.
Wissam Al-Ghrawi was a prominent figure in demonstrations in recent months demanding clean water and reliable electricity in the southern Iraqi city. Basra province generates more than 90 percent of Iraq’s oil exports but suffers from contaminated drinking water and regular blackouts.
Basra police say Al-Ghrawi was shot and killed in front of his house in the city center by unknown assailants late Saturday.
Al-Ghrawi was filmed at a protest on Friday saying clerics would issue a fatwa within days on taking up arms. The video was shared widely on Iraqi social media.

