‘I’m as Palestinian as I am Dutch,’ Gigi Hadid says

Gwen Stefani dons Reem Acra gown for fairytale show

DUBAI: Hollywood singer Gwen Stefani wore an ethereal gown by Lebanese designer Reem Acra for a performance at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, last week — and she looked like a princess.

The former “The Voice US” coach arrived in Disneyland in a horse-drawn carriage, wearing a pink tulle ruffled gown, complete with a glittery bodice and a green satin bow adorning the neckline.

Acra — whose creations have been worn by numerous world-renowned personalities, including US First Lady Melania Trump — posted an image of Stefani wearing the festive gown, which is part of the design huse’s pre-fall 2018 collection.

Stefani is no stranger to Acra’s gowns — she once wore another one of the Lebanese fashion icon’s creations to the 43rd People’s Choice Award in 2017.

Stefani was in the Disney-themed park to perform a line-up of Christmas tunes, including “Feliz Navidad” and “Let It Snow,” for Disney’s upcoming special holiday show airing on Nov. 29 on US television network ABC and the Disney Channel.

Other holiday-themed performances included pop star Meghan Trainor, father-son duo Andrea and Matteo Bocelli, singer-songwriter Becky G and other celebrities.



The 49-year-old multi-Grammy-award-winning singer will also perform in two other upcoming Disney Christmas specials on Nov. 23 and Dec. 25, serenading her fans with classic covers from her own Christmas album.Stefani, who has three sons with her ex-husband, started dating “The Voice US” coach, country singer Blake Shelton in 2015 — and now both are looking to have a baby through a surrogate, according to US media report.“They are in the final stages of choosing the woman who will carry their baby. It’s extremely important to Gwen that she give Blake a biological child, and Blake is so excited,” a source said, according to fashion magazine Cosmopolitan.