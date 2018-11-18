Rumors intensify as Football superstars meet at Salt Bae restaurant in Dubai

DUBAI: Football fanatics were going crazy over an unexpected meeting between Lionel Messi and Paul Pogba in Salt Bae’s steakhouse in Dubai.

Manchester United midfielder Pogba, who last week withdrew from a game due to a thigh injury, was enjoying a break in Dubai when he bumped into Barcelona legend Messi.

Pogba posted a video of himself enjoying a lavish steak meal at the Nusr-Et in Dubai, as Salt Bae performed his iconic steak-slicing act. He reportedly sat with Messi, as they both had a “deep conversation,” according to local Manchester media.

Their meeting was met with both excitement and speculations about the possible transfer of Pogba to Barcelona, as the 25-year-old struggles with his relationship with Man United’s Jose Mourinho.

Barcelona center-back Gerard Pique recently showed excitement at the potential transfer.

“We will be happy to have him here, obviously. We want the best players to be at Barcelona,” Pique said.

The Premier League resumes next weekend and Pogba is looking forward to be back, as Manchester United’s medical department had said his injury wasn’t serious.