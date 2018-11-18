Rumors intensify as Football superstars meet at Salt Bae restaurant in Dubai

You are here



Messi and Pogba were seen talking at the restaurant in Dubai. (File/AFP)
Updated 18 November 2018
Arab News
  • Lionel Messi and Paul Pogba met and talked at steakhouse in Dubai, which is owned by the famous Salt Bae
  • Both were in Dubai during the international break
Updated 18 November 2018
Arab News
DUBAI: Football fanatics were going crazy over an unexpected meeting between Lionel Messi and Paul Pogba in Salt Bae’s steakhouse in Dubai.

Manchester United midfielder Pogba, who last week withdrew from a game due to a thigh injury, was enjoying a break in Dubai when he bumped into Barcelona legend Messi.

Pogba posted a video of himself enjoying a lavish steak meal at the Nusr-Et in Dubai, as Salt Bae performed his iconic steak-slicing act. He reportedly sat with Messi, as they both had a “deep conversation,” according to local Manchester media.

Their meeting was met with both excitement and speculations about the possible transfer of Pogba to Barcelona, as the 25-year-old struggles with his relationship with Man United’s Jose Mourinho.

Barcelona center-back Gerard Pique recently showed excitement at the potential transfer.

“We will be happy to have him here, obviously. We want the best players to be at Barcelona,” Pique said.

The Premier League resumes next weekend and Pogba is looking forward to be back, as Manchester United’s medical department had said his injury wasn’t serious.

Topics: Lionel Messi Paul Sogba football

Marilyn Monroe’s Golden Globe sells for record $250,000 at auction

Updated 18 November 2018
Reuters
  • The award has made history as the highest selling Golden Globe sold at auction
  • Monroe picked up the Golden Globe for World Film Favorite Female
Updated 18 November 2018
Reuters
Marilyn Monroe’s Golden Globe Award sold for a record-breaking $250,000 at Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills, California, auction officials said late Saturday.
The 1961 award statue for World Film Favorite Female from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association made history as the highest selling Golden Globe sold at auction.
Monroe’s raven black two-seater, 1956 Ford Thunderbird, which was auctioned for the first time, fetched $490,000 at Icons & Idols: Hollywood, which took place Friday and Saturday.
Monroe, one of the most collectible celebrities, was pictured driving in the car with her husband, playwright Arthur Miller, shortly after their June 1956 wedding.
The movie star owned the vehicle for six years until shortly before her death in 1962.
Darren Julien, president of Julien’s Auctions, said the car was “not only part of automotive history but comes with an aura of glamor, romance and tragedy of a true Hollywood legend.”
Monroe gifted the Thunderbird to the son of her acting coach, Lee Strasberg, in 1962.
The current owner, who wishes to remain anonymous, tracked the vehicle down through registration and other documents. The car has undergone restoration but retains many original parts.
Monroe’s copy of Playboy’s first issue with her on the cover, signed by publisher Hugh Hefner, sold for $32,000 along with almost a dozen other items owned by the iconic actress.
The auction also included items from other celebrities including pop stars Tina Turner and Cher.

Topics: Marilyn Monroe Hollywood Golden Globes celebrity

