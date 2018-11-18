Saudi Arabia's King Salman holds talks with Iraq President Barham Salih

You are here

﻿

Saudi Arabia's King Salman holds meeting with Iraq President Barham Salih. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia's King Salman holds meeting with Iraq President Barham Salih. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia's King Salman holds meeting with Iraq President Barham Salih. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia's King Salman holds meeting with Iraq President Barham Salih. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia's King Salman holds meeting with Iraq President Barham Salih. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia's King Salman holds meeting with Iraq President Barham Salih. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia's King Salman holds meeting with Iraq President Barham Salih. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia's King Salman holds meeting with Iraq President Barham Salih. (SPA)
  • The king hosted a lunch and "discussed regional developments" with Saleh
  • An Iraqi official said Saleh was on an overnight visit at the invitation of King Salman
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman received Iraq's new President Barham Saleh on Sunday on his first official visit to the Kingdom.

The king hosted a lunch and "discussed regional developments" with Saleh, the official Saudi Press Agency said, after the Iraqi leader's arrival in Riyadh following a visit to Iran.

An Iraqi official said Saleh was on an overnight visit at the invitation of King Salman.

There have been several visits in recent months between the two countries as Iraq seeks closer ties with Saudi Arabia as it look to rebuild after the defeat of Daesh.

In October 2017, Saudi Arabian budget airline flynas made the first commercial flight from Riyadh to Baghdad in 27 years.

Saudi Arabia is keen to develop strong relations with Baghdad to counter Iranian influence in Iraq.

US denies ‘final conclusion’ reached on Khashoggi case

Updated 14 min 14 sec ago
Arab News
0

US denies ‘final conclusion’ reached on Khashoggi case

  • A US newspaper published what it claimed were details of an intelligence report on the case
  • ‘The State Department will continue to seek all relevant facts’
Updated 14 min 14 sec ago
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: The US government denied on Saturday it had reached a final conclusion over the killing of Jamal Khashoggi after a US newspaper published what it claimed were details of an intelligence report on the case. 
“Recent reports indicating that the US government has made a final conclusion are inaccurate,” State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said.
“There remain numerous unanswered questions with respect to the murder of Mr. Khashoggi. The State Department will continue to seek all relevant facts,” she said.
“In the meantime, we will continue to consult Congress, and work with other nations to hold accountable those involved in the killing of Jamal Khashoggi.”

But President Donald Trump told reporters on Saturday that his administration would get “a very full report,” including who was responsible for Khashoggi’s death, on Monday or Tuesday.
The Washington Post published an article citing anonymous sources, who it says are close to the CIA which suggests the Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman ordered the killing — something Saudi Arabia vehemently denies.
The Kingdom’s public prosecutor on Thursday released details of its investigation, saying the decision to kill the journalist was made by the head of a rogue mission during an attempt to repatriate him. The prosecutor is seeking the death penalty for five of the suspects. 
On Saturday, Donald Trump spoke with CIA Director Gina Haspel and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from Air Force One, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said. 
Trump praised US relations with Saudi Arabia when he was asked about the case. Saudi Arabia is “a truly spectacular ally in terms of jobs and economic development,” the US president said.
Earlier, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the US Prince Khalid bin Salman, strongly denied the Washington Post story, and said he did not tell Khashoggi to go to Turkey, as the report claimed. 
“I never talked to him by phone and certainly never suggested he go to Turkey for any reason. I ask the US government to release any information regarding this claim,” Prince Khalid said
Khashoggi, a Saudi who lived in the United States, was a columnist for the Post.
He was killed on Oct. 2 at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul after he went to get marriage documents.

